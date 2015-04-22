Howard homers to lead Phillies past Marlins

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard said the best way to change his luck is to avoid changing his approach.

Howard, once one of the game’s preeminent sluggers, hit his first homer of the season, a go-ahead two-run shot in the sixth inning, as the Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis also hit a two-run homer, and left fielder Ben Revere added a two-run triple for the Phillies, who won for just the second time in nine games.

“It was good to see crooked numbers on the offensive side of things,” said manager Ryne Sandberg, who added that it was “kind of a breakout game” for Howard.

Howard, 35, has 335 homers in his career, with a high of 58 in 2006, when he was named National League MVP. He tried not to attach too much significance to his pivotal blast to center off Dan Haren (1-1), which erased a 3-2 Marlins lead.

“I‘m just swinging,” he said. “I‘m going up there and trying to have good at-bats. Hopefully it does turn it on, but we’ll see. I‘m just going to continue to try to have the same approach I had tonight and go from there.”

Before going 2-for-3 Tuesday, he had little to show for it. He was hitting .175, with some occasional long outs.

“That’s baseball,” he said. “Sometimes the wind’s blowing in, sometimes the wind’s blowing out. You keep swinging, and they’ll go. They’ll do what they’re supposed to do.”

Howard now has 259 go-ahead RBIs over the last 10 seasons, second in the majors to Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera, who has 270.

Revere added his triple in a three-run seventh. It came one pitch after reliever Mike Dunn knocked him down with a head-high fastball.

“That’s a good way to answer that,” Sandberg said.

Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton hit his third homer of the season, a 449-foot shot to Miami’s center-field bullpen in the fourth off Philadelphia starter Jerome Williams (1-1).

The Marlins, however, have dropped five straight, and a report Sunday indicated the job of manager Mike Redmond is in jeopardy.

“I‘m happy with the way we’ve swung the bats,” he said. “We didn’t get a key hit to extend the lead. We’ve played in some tight games. But we had a lead and we couldn’t hold it.”

Williams went six innings to earn his first victory of the season. Hit hard by the Mets in his previous start, he allowed eight hits and three runs (two earned), while striking out six and walking one.

“It was good going out there, throwing and locating pitches where they needed to be -- except for that one that went, I think, 450-something feet,” he said. “Other than that, just pitched my game.”

Luis Garcia, Ken Giles and Jonathan Papelbon each worked a scoreless inning in relief for the Phillies.

Haren allowed four hits and four runs in six innings of work. He struck out seven and walked three.

Galvis lined a 1-1 pitch from Haren into the right-field seats with Howard aboard in the second, giving the Phillies a 2-0 lead. It was Galvis’ first homer of the season.

Stanton’s homer cut the gap to 2-1.

The Marlins took the lead by scoring twice in the fifth on an RBI single by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and an error by Howard.

NOTES: According to MLB.com, manager Mike Redmond met with owner Jeffrey Loria and general manager Dan Jennings before the game, in the wake of Sunday’s report about Redmond being on the hot seat. “I‘m not interested in any palace intrigue -- period,” Loria told MLB.com. “It doesn’t have anything to do with anything.” ... Phillies RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 after right flexor tendon surgery, missed his rehab start Monday because of “a stomach issue -- a virus or something like that,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. Sandberg is uncertain when Billingsley will make his next appearance. ... Phillies OF Domonic Brown, on the disabled list since March 27 with left Achilles tendinitis, is continuing his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Brown went 1-for-13 in his first three games with the IronPigs. Sandberg said Brown will return to the majors when he regains his stroke. ... Marlins LF Christian Yelich was a late scratch from Tuesday’s lineup with lower-back tightness. ... Before the game, the Marlins optioned RHP Jose Urena to Triple-A New Orleans and selected the contract of RHP Nick Masset from the same affiliate. Masset then worked a perfect inning in relief.