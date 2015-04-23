Cosart helps Marlins defeat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- There was a time in his career when Miami Marlins right-hander Jarred Cosart hoped to benefit from the Philadelphia Phillies defense.

On Wednesday night, he did.

Cosart pitched six strong innings for his first victory of the season and the Marlins scored five unearned runs to beat the Phillies 6-1, ending a five-game losing streak.

“Right now, we’ll take anything,” Cosart said. “We’re trying to scratch out wins any way we can. It worked out for us today.”

Cosart, who spent over two years in the Phillies’ chain after he was drafted in the 38th round in 2008, was facing his former team for the first time. He allowed four hits and one run -- on Cody Asche’s leadoff homer in the second. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Cosart (1-1) retired 14 straight hitters after Asche’s homer, but left fielder Ben Revere tripled with two outs in the sixth, at which point the game was tied 1-1. Cosart struck out second baseman Chase Utley to end the threat.

“That was a different guy after he gave up the home run,” manager Mike Redmond said. “He was more like on a mission to put up some zeroes, and he was able to do that.”

Cosart, traded by the Phillies to Houston in July 2011 as part of a package for outfielder Hunter Pence, came to Miami in a deal last July. He acknowledged that it “might be a little more special” to beat the team that drafted him, but was thinking more of the Marlins’ early-season struggles.

“We’re battling right now as a team,” he said, “and I have to do my part.”

The Phillies, who lost for the eighth time in 10 games, committed three errors to tie a season high, and a seventh-inning balk by reliever Luis Garcia (1-1) brought home the go-ahead run.

“We didn’t do too much right tonight,” manager Ryne Sandberg said.

Garcia’s balk came with an 0-2 count on third baseman Martin Prado, after the Marlins put runners at the corners with one out in the seventh. That was the result of infield singles by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and second baseman Dee Gordon, sandwiched around Hechavarria’s steal.

Miami added four unearned runs off reliever Ken Giles in the eighth, with the aid of two miscues. Utley committed the first, dropping a throw by Asche, the third baseman, with two outs and two on. That loaded the bases for Gordon, who lofted a fly ball to deep center.

Rookie outfielder Odubel Herrera retreated with his back to the plate, spun and then dropped the ball, allowing all three runners to score and Gordon to advance to third. Prado followed with an RBI double off the fourth Phillies pitcher, Justin DeFratus.

Philadelphia starter Cole Hamels allowed only one unearned run over six innings. Hamels, who struck out five and walked three, remains 0-2 this season and is winless over his last six starts, dating back to a victory at San Diego last Sept. 17.

The Marlins broke on top with a run in the second when Hamels, covering first base on a bouncer to second baseman Utley, dropped the throw, allowing Marcell Ozuna to score.

“That was all on me,” Hamels said. “Chase gave me a great throw and I wasn’t able to catch it. Hopefully we got them all out of the way.”

Asche then tied it with his second homer of the season.

NOTES: Phillies RHP Luis Garcia saw a career-best scoreless-innings streak end at 13 2/3. ... Philadelphia 3B Cody Asche is hitting .375 over his last 12 games. He leads the team in batting (.340), on-base percentage (.392) and slugging (.511). ... Before the game, the Phillies placed RHP Sean O‘Sullivan on the disabled list due to left knee tendinitis and recalled RHP Hector Neris from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The team also announced that RHP Dustin McGowan (1-0, 2.57 ERA) will start in O‘Sullivan’s place Thursday afternoon against Miami. ... Marlins LF Christian Yelich missed his second consecutive start with lower-back tightness. He is day-to-day. ... The two-run triple by Philadelphia LF Ben Revere in the seventh inning Tuesday in the Phillies’ 7-3 victory over Miami was his first hit in 15 at-bats this season with runners in scoring position. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he had the most at-bats without a hit in those situations of anyone in the majors.