Francoeur’s homer helps Phillies beat Marlins

PHILADELPHIA -- Veteran outfielder Jeff Francoeur is one of the many Philadelphia Phillies rumored to be headed elsewhere as the July 31non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

He wants to remain with the Phillies, despite the fact that they have the major leagues’ worst record. He also wanted very much to be in the batter’s box in the eighth inning on Friday night.

His three-run pinch-hit homer capped a four-run inning as the Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 to snap a five-game losing streak.

It was the first career pinch-hit homer for Francoeur, who is in his 11th season and playing for his seventh team. He is 8-for-16 as a pinch hitter this season.

“I think I‘m just stupid enough to be able to do it, honestly,” he said with a laugh, adding that he stays ready by hitting in a cage under the stands during the game.

“Pinch hitting’s fun, too,” he said. “A lot of times when you do pinch hit, like tonight, you’ve got a chance to drive some guys in or change a ballgame. I’ve really enjoyed that role, enjoyed that opportunity.”

Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin called Francoeur a “special guy,” and lauded him for his attitude as much as anything else.

“He loves playing baseball,” Mackanin said. “I think it rubs off on guys. I‘m happy to see him have success, because I like him a lot.”

J.T. Realmuto hit a solo homer for the Marlins, whose two-game winning streak ended.

Reliever Ken Giles (4-2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to pick up the victory.

With the score tied 2-2 in the eighth, pinch-hitter Odubel Herrera, batting for Giles, led off the inning with a single against reliever Bryan Morris (3-2). Center fielder Ben Revere sacrificed Herrera to second, and second baseman Cesar Hernandez walked.

Third baseman Maikel Franco lofted a fly ball to left-center that was dropped after a long run by Cole Gillespie, who moved from right field to center one inning earlier. The error allowed the go-ahead run to score.

“It looked like the ball was knuckling a little,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “He’s a tremendous outfielder. It was just one of those things.”

Two batters later, Francoeur, batting for left fielder Cody Asche, hit a 2-2 slider from Mike Dunn into the left-field seats.

Realmuto homered in the ninth off Phillies reliever Jonathan Papelbon. It was the fifth home run of the season for the Miami catcher.

Marlins starter Jose Fernandez went six innings and allowed two runs and four hits. Fernandez, making his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery, struck out six and walked one.

“I just try to give my team a chance to win every time out,” he said, “and I‘m glad I‘m healthy again.”

Phillies starter Adam Morgan worked 6 1/3 innings and also yielded two runs and four hits. He struck out three and walked three.

Miami opened a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria led off the inning with a single, stole second and advanced to third when center fielder Christian Yelich grounded out. First baseman Justin Bour then blooped an RBI single to center.

Morgan opened the sixth with a double, his first major league hit, and scored the tying run on a double-play ball off Franco’s bat. Later in the inning, first baseman Ryan Howard gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead when he slapped Fernandez’s 2-0 changeup into left field for an RBI single.

Miami knotted the score on an RBI double by Gillespie in the seventh.

NOTES: The Phillies announced that RHP Aaron Nola, their first-round draft pick in 2014 (No. 7 overall), will make his major league debut when he starts next Tuesday against Tampa Bay. The 22-year-old began this season at Double-A Reading, going 7-3 with a 1.88 ERA in 12 starts, and went 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six starts after a promotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... The Marlins placed INF Dee Gordon on the disabled list with a dislocated left thumb (retroactive to July 12) and activated 2B Martin Prado, who went 0-for-4 in the game. ... Philadelphia interim manager Pete Mackanin said RHP Jerome Williams and RHP Aaron Harang, on the disabled list since May 17 and July 2, respectively, are day to day. Williams (left hamstring strain) threw a rehab game on Thursday and Harang (plantar fasciitis, left foot) had a bullpen session Friday. Mackanin also said 2B Chase Utley, on the DL since June 23 with an inflamed right ankle, took some grounders last Sunday in San Francisco and is “getting closer” to beginning a rehab assignment.