Phillies’ Billingsley hurting after win over Marlins

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Chad Billingsley pitched five scoreless innings to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Saturday night, the first time he has blanked an opponent in an outing of at least that length in nearly three years.

He was in no mood to celebrate, however.

That’s because Billingsley felt soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow.

“I don’t really know the extent of it right now,” said Billingsley, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2013 and missed nearly two seasons. “I haven’t seen the doctor (to) have him evaluate me. I guess I’ll know more once that happens. ... Until I see him, I’ll know the extent of it.”

Billingsley (2-3), who made three starts for the Phillies in May, also missed six weeks earlier this season with a strained right shoulder.

Asked if it seems like he can’t catch a break, he said, “It’s part of it.”

The last time Billingsley shut out an opponent for at least five innings was Aug. 19, 2012, when he blanked Atlanta for seven inning while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Against the Marlins, Billingsley gave up several hard-hit balls but just four hits to win for the second time in three starts. He struck out two, walked one and benefited from some solid defense behind him.

Phillies center fielder Ben Revere made a running catch on the warning track of a fly ball by left fielder Christian Yelich with a runner at second in the fourth.

The Phillies also turned two double plays behind Billingsley, one after first baseman Ryan Howard snared a line drive by center fielder Cole Gillespie in the third and caught catcher J.T. Realmuto off second.

Billingsley made interim manager Pete Mackanin aware of his discomfort, and Mackanin yanked him after 70 pitches.

“We want our pitchers to go more than five innings,” Mackanin said, “and I certainly didn’t want to have to take him out, but we’re not going to risk his health, if in fact there’s anything of any serious nature (wrong). I‘m hoping that he’s going to be fine, and just one of those things while he’s getting back into his groove. Just being careful with him.”

Reliever Ken Giles wriggled out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth. Jonathan Papelbon, the last of five Philadelphia pitchers, worked a scoreless ninth for his 15th save in as many opportunities.

As was the case when Papelbon entered Friday night’s 6-3 victory over the Marlins, he was booed by the home fans after his introduction. He had said during the All-Star break that the team should “(blank) or get off the pot” and deal him before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

The Phillies won back-to-back games for the first time since taking three straight on June 21-23. They also secured their first series victory since June 22-24 at Yankee Stadium, and their first home series victory since June 2-4 against Cincinnati.

Miami dropped its sixth straight on the road. The Marlins, who have also lost 13 of 15 away from home, own the major leagues’ second-worst road record at 14-30. Only the Phillies (11-37) are worse.

Marlins starter Tom Koehler (7-6) allowed three runs in the first two innings but lasted six innings. He retired the last 12 batters he faced and 14 of 15. He yielded just three hits, all in the first inning, while striking out three and walking two.

“I had a little command problem early,” Koehler said. “I made it extra tough for us. I just wish I had been a little sharper overall.”

The Phillies broke out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles by Howard and right fielder Domonic Brown.

Two Marlins errors, including a wild throw by Koehler after Billingsley’s sacrifice, enabled Philadelphia to add an unearned run in the second.

“It’s uncharacteristic of us,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said of the loose defensive play. “We’re not that kind of ballclub. ... We were sloppy early, and it put us in a hole.”

Miami second baseman Martin Prado doubled home a run off reliever Jake Diekman in the sixth to cut the Philadelphia lead to 3-1.

NOTES: Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said the return of RHP Jerome Williams, who has been on the disabled list since May 17 with a strained left hamstring, is “imminent.” Williams threw 90 pitches in his last rehab start. ... Mackanin was less optimistic about 2B Chase Utley, who has been on the disabled list since June 23 with an inflamed right ankle. Utley will be out at least another 10 days, Mackanin said. ... Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, who fractured the hamate bone in his left hand on June 26 and underwent surgery two days later, had the stitches removed, according to MLB.com, and will see a hand specialist on Monday. Recommended recovery time for such an injury is four to six weeks. Indications are that Stanton will not return before Aug. 1.