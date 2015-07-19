Francoeur lifts Phillies to third straight win

PHILADELPHIA -- Jeff Francoeur is not playing every day, but he’s having fun.

He sure helped the last-place Philadelphia Phillies enjoy some fun this weekend following a first half that was anything but that.

On Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, Francoeur delivered a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to flip a 7-6 deficit into an 8-7 win over the Miami Marlins.

“It’s the one great thing about the National League -- you can go out there and pinch hit.” Francoeur said after entering the game in the seventh inning as part of a double switch. “That’s fun -- when you are a bench player in the National League, you know you will get some ABs and you will get opportunities like that. So it was a fun weekend, for sure, and a good sweep.”

The Marlins (38-54) overcame a 5-2 hole in the third inning and a 6-5 deficit in the eighth, but the Phillies (32-62), who lost a franchise-record 62 games in the first half, got the last laugh, completing just their second sweep of the season and third streak of three or more consecutive wins.

“Three wins,” Philadelphia interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “I‘m happy with the way the players are going about it. Everybody is upbeat and everybody looks like they are happy to be back after the break. They look refreshed.”

Francoeur punctuated the sweep on Sunday and kick-started it Friday with a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the eighth inning of a 6-3 victory.

“I know everybody in the clubhouse looks up to him,” Mackanin said. “He has a lot of energy and he’s great in the clubhouse. He plays the game hard, he does everything the right way -- he’s made a few mistakes here and there, but because of his demeanor and the way he handles himself, he just looks like he loves playing.”

Unlike Philadelphia, Miami has hit a wall to begin the second-half stretch. But despite the Marlins losing eight of their last 11 games, the most recent in excruciating fashion, manager Dan Jennings was pleased Sunday.

“I was glad to see them after losing the first two, come back and fight the way they did and kept answering the bell,” Jennings said. “Today we came out and showed heart and continued to battle and battle back. I think the pride factor kicks in.”

Trailing 6-5 in the eighth and facing setup man Ken Giles, Miami tied the game on a sacrifice fly by catcher Jeff Mathis after center fielder Cole Gillespie led off with a double followed by a single from pinch-hitter Derek Dietrich.

Right fielder Ichiro Suzuki, who was the next batter after Mathis, flared a two-strike, two-out single to plate the go-ahead run.

Prior to that, the Marlins erased a 5-2 deficit in just one inning against Phillies left-hander Cole Hamels.

But in the end, closer A.J. Ramos (0-2), who entered with a 1.11 ERA, blew the save and Miami’s hopes of leaving Philadelphia with a win.

Phillies reliever Hector Neris (1-0) got the victory.

“Unfortunately that’s baseball,” Jennings said. “We didn’t do the job to finish it off but (Ramos) has been nails all year and I hope we get the chance (Monday) to run him right back out there and let him save a game.”

Both starters could be traded to contenders by the July 31 deadline, but neither was impressive Sunday, partly because of stifling 93-degree heat.

Marlins right-hander Dan Haren was knocked around in the second inning but survived six innings of five-run ball. It marked just the second time this season Haren surrendered five or more runs in a start.

“It’s one of the hottest I’ve ever played in,” Haren said. “It was unhealthy out there.”

The 13-year veteran said the temperature felt like 106 degrees on the field.

“Luckily, I was able to string together a few zeroes, but it was nasty,” Haren said. “For the umpires, the catchers, it’s almost dangerous. It was just hard to breathe sometimes.”

Hamels had no luck, either, as he followed up one of his worst career starts with another clunker, lasting just three innings and allowing five runs on eight hits.

“I’ve pitched in a lot of hot games,” Hamels said. “That’s just kind of the nature of what summer does. You have to be able to pitch through no matter what the elements are and what the forecast is. Their team had to face the same elements. I just wasn’t able to locate pitches early.”

Over an eight-start stretch from May 8 to June 14, Hamels allowed 14 earned runs in 57 1/3 innings (2.20 ERA). In his last two starts, he’s allowed 14 earned runs in 6 1/3 innings (19.91 ERA).

“He’s allowed to have a couple bad starts,” Mackanin said. “We’ll see the Cole Hamels we’ve seen before. He had a couple bad starts.”

After Miami produced a pair of runs in the top of the second inning on three base hits and a sacrifice bunt, Philadelphia struck for five runs in the bottom half on five hits, including two long homers by first baseman Ryan Howard and shortstop Freddy Galvis.

But back came the Marlins, who chased Hamels with three more runs the very next inning to erase the deficit.

Left fielder Christian Yelich, shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and Gillespie all delivered RBI hits to knot the score and end Hamels’ outing.

“Very tough loss, but the guys battled so hard,” Haren said. “I know it’s heartbreaking at the end, but (Ramos has) been one of the best relievers in baseball this year. We’ve just got to pick ourselves up. Guys should be proud the way they played.”

With the game deadlocked at 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Francoeur singled and scored the go-ahead run when second baseman Cesar Hernandez doubled him home.

Then, Francoeur did it again, this time hitting the ball into the seats for the game-winner.

“We probably have the best record in baseball in the second half,” Francoeur said. “It was good to see everyone hit this weekend. Our pitching did well for the most part. Anytime you win a series and anytime you sweep, it’s nice.”

NOTES: Marlins 2B Miguel Rojas was lifted for a pinch runner in the top of the fifth inning because of stomach nausea. Rojas, who was replaced by 2B Donovan Solano, is considered day to day. ... Marlins C J.T. Realmuto received the day off as backup C Jeff Mathis started in his place. Realmuto entered Sunday hitting .299 over his last 28 games. ... Phillies OF Cody Asche was rested in favor of OF Odubel Herrera. OF Ben Revere shifted to left field, while Herrera started in center field. ... The Marlins next travel to Arizona to play the Diamondbacks in a three-game series starting Monday. Here are Miami’s probable starting pitchers in order: RHP David Phelps (4-5, 3.86 ERA), RHP Mat Latos (3-6, 4.90 ERA), RHP Jose Fernandez (2-0, 2.37 ERA). ... The Phillies next welcome the Tampa Bay Rays to Citizens Bank Park for a three-game series starting Monday. Here are Philadelphia’s probable starting pitchers in order: RHP David Buchanan (0-5, 7.58 ERA), RHP Aaron Nola (0-0, 0.00), LHP Adam Morgan (1-2, 3.91 ERA).