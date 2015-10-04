Marlins’ sweep clinches MLB-worst record for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA - Christian Yelich tied a franchise record for consecutive hits, and Dee Gordon kept himself in the thick of the race for the National League batting title as the Miami Marlins finished off a doubleheader sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-2 win on Saturday night.

Coupled with Cincinnati’s win against Pittsburgh, the loss secures baseball’s worst record for Philadelphia, which fell to 62-99 on the season’s penultimate day. The Marlins won the first game 7-6.

The Phillies will have the first overall pick in the 2016 major league draft.

“We’re trying to win every game,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “Nobody wants to lose 100 games. Nobody wants to lose 90 games, 99 or 100 is just as bad. We’ve heard about (getting the top pick) for a couple of weeks now, and we were aware of it. That is one positive that comes out of it.”

The Marlins collected the Game 2 win in large part thanks to Yelich, who had three hits in his first three at-bats. The outfielder also set a career-high in hits by going 5-for-5 in Game 1 and had hits in eight consecutive at-bats to tie the Marlins’ club record. Preston Wilson also had eight straight hits for the Marlins in 2001.

“It was pretty cool. There’s a lot of luck involved,” Yelich said after his 8-for-9 day. “I really don’t know if that will happen again (for me).”

Gordon, meanwhile, had two hits in both contests, going 4-for-9 and raising his batting average to .331. Washington’s Bryce Harper enters Sunday with the same mark, and the NL batting title will be decided by some of the season’s final swings.

Batting crown or not, Gordon will end the season with the NL lead in hits - as he enters Sunday with 202 - and stolen bases. He stole two bags in Game 1 to bring his season total to 58 and take the lead away from the injured Billy Hamilton of the Cincinnati Reds.

“The fact he got hit number 200, that’s one heck of an accomplishment,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said of Gordon’s hits. “They pitch him a little different. They know he doesn’t have the power, so they’re going to pound him. He has to earn those hits, and he’s found a way to do that.”

In his first start since Aug. 11, third baseman Maikel Franco supplied the offense for the Phillies, as he hit a solo homer in the fourth and added an RBI single two innings later.

Franco missed more than seven weeks after he fractured his left wrist when he got hit by a pitch against Arizona. The 23-year-old rookie went 2-for-4 in his return to the starting lineup and his homer to straightaway center field was the team’s first hit of the game.

Franco also got an at-bat in Game 1, though he struck out to end it as a pinch hitter with the tying run on second base.

“I told him I wish he would’ve hit that home run in the first game,” Mackanin joked after Game 2. “But he said he needed one more at-bat.”

Just like Game 1, the Marlins jumped out to an early lead in the second game. Gordon and Yelich both singled to start the game and scored later in the inning on Justin Bour’s double off Phillies starter Alec Asher.

Yelich added an RBI double in the second inning that scored Gordon.

Asher (0-6) lasted just two innings in his seventh and final start of the season, and he closed his rookie campaign with a 9.31 ERA.

Yelich struck once again in the fifth inning, recording his eighth consecutive hit on an infield single.

Justin Nicolino, a rookie, turned in seven solid innings for Miami. He allowed six hits, struck out a pair and did not walk anyone on an efficient 80 pitches - 57 of which found the strike zone.

Miami won Game 1 of the twinbill, 7-6, thanks to a two-run rally in the ninth inning. The Marlins scored twice against Phillies closer Ken Giles, who gave up the game-tying triple to Martin Prado and the game-winning single to Ozuna.

Philadelphia’s 99 losses are the most the franchise has had since losing the same number in 1969. The team must win Sunday to avoid hitting triple digits in the loss column, something it has not done since going 47-107 in 1961.

The Phillies will have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft for the first time since 1998 when they selected Pat Burrell.

“This whole season has been an experiment,” Mackanin said. “ ... It gives us a good idea of what we’re looking at for next year and what guys are going to be in camp. All in all, it was a good year in that respect and that respect only. That being said, we have something to work on and we know where we’re at. And having that pick would be outstanding.”

