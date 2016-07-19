Prado's homer powers Marlins past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Martin Prado said Monday night's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies was "significant."

It was also the first of its kind, the Marlins having never before rallied to win after trailing through eight innings this season.

Prado won it with a leadoff homer off Phillies reliever Brett Oberholtzer in the 11th inning, after the Marlins scored twice against Philadelphia closer Jeanmar Gomez in the ninth to draw even.

"You kind of feel like you stole that one," said Miami's Christian Yelich, who doubled home the first run in the ninth.

The victory was the sixth in seven games for the Marlins (50-42), who hold a one-game lead over the New York Mets in the battle for the National League's second wild-card berth.

"Obviously, these guys are playing until that last out," Miami manager Don Mattingly said.

Prado's homer came on a 2-0 fastball from Oberholtzer (2-2). It was the third of the season for the .320-hitting third baseman, and came on a night when he had gone hitless in his first four at-bats.

"Basically I didn't let those four at-bats affect the future, or the next at-bat," he said.

Reliever Kyle Barraclough (6-2) pitched a scoreless inning to earn the victory for Miami. A.J. Ramos who earned his 30th save by working a perfect 11th, retired Maikel Franco on a fly ball to the center field wall for the game's final out.

Tommy Joseph homered for the Phillies, who lost for the third time in four games. Philadelphia only managed four hits in all, however, and struck out 16 times. Fourteen of those came against Marlins All-Star Jose Fernandez.

"We had too many strikeouts," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "I don't care who is pitching. That's too many."

The Marlins, shut out by struggling starter Aaron Nola and two relievers through eight innings, broke through against Gomez in the ninth.

Yelich's two-out RBI double delivered the first run. After Gomez walked Giancarlo Stanton, with ball four also a wild pitch, Marcell Ozuna blooped a run-scoring single to center.

It was Gomez's third blown save in 28 opportunities.

The game began as a duel between Nola and Fernandez, both of whom wound up being saddled with no-decisions.

Fernandez matched his career high for strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, the 16th time in his career he has fanned more than 10 in a game.

"He had extra rest, with the break and just threw the little 20-pitch thing in the All-Star Game," Mattingly said. "So his stuff was good, and he's doing what he does. He was attacking."

Fernandez said he felt "very, very strong," but added that that's not always the best thing.

"Sometimes you've got to be careful with that," he said. "I was just trying to locate it well. I wasn't at my best. Trying to throw first-pitch strikes today, (but) wasn't too good."

Fernandez struck out Cody Asche three times and fanned everyone in the Phillies' starting lineup except Cesar Hernandez at least once. Fernandez's strikeout of Asche in the fourth was the 500th of his career, in his 65th start. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, only two pitchers have reached that milestone more quickly since 1900 -- Doc Gooden, who did so in his 62nd start, and Yu Darvish, who did so in his 61st.

Nola, however, combined with two relievers to limit the Marlins to two hits over the first eight innings.

Nola went the first six, allowing both hits while striking out five and walking one. He had not pitched since July 2 while attempting to regain his form following a five-start stretch in which he went 0-4 with a 13.50 ERA, but he retired 15 of the first 16 hitters he faced Monday.

He was struck on the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Adeiny Hechavarria with one out in the sixth, a ball that went for an infield single. Mackanin said the injury was not serious, however.

Nola walked J.T. Realmuto to put two aboard later in the inning, but retired Prado to escape the jam.

Edubray Ramos replaced Nola to start the seventh and retired all three hitters he faced. Hector Neris did the same in the eighth.

Mackanin called Nola's outing "very encouraging," and the young righty did not disagree.

"My location was better than previously, more down in the zone," he said. "I wasn't getting quality strikes before. I was up in the zone."

Philadelphia's Odubel Herrera led off the bottom of the first by grounding a double inside the third-base line, then took third when Realmuto threw to first after blocking a breaking ball in the dirt to finish off Fernandez's strikeout of Peter Bourjos.

Franco then drove Herrera in with an infield bouncer.

Joseph, leading off the seventh, hit Fernandez's first pitch into the left-field seats, the rookie's 12th homer in 48 games with the Phillies this season.

NOTES: MLB.com's Joe Frisaro tweeted on Monday that the Marlins are interested in trading for Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who is 6-7 with a 4.03 ERA heading into Wednesday's scheduled start against Miami. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said he has no idea what to expect at the Aug. 1 non-waiver trade deadline, and doesn't have a "constant dialogue" with the front office about such matters. "I've read where there's interest in Hellickson and there might be interest in some other players," he said, "but it's so much out of my hands I don't even worry about it." ... Marlins RF Ichiro Suzuki, six hits away from 3,000 in his major league career, entered the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and remained in the lineup, going 0-for-1 with a walk. He also had 1,278 hits in his native Japan. ... After the game Miami sent OF Yefri Perez to Triple-A New Orleans and recalled RHP Jose Urena. Urena will start Tuesday's game against the Phillies.