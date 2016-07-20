Yelich's 10th-inning single sends Marlins past Philliies

PHILADELPHIA -- The Miami Marlins continue to find ways to win, and Christian Yelich continues to be a big reason for that.

Yelich, who homered earlier in the game, drove in the decisive run with an opposite-field single in the top of the 10th inning as the Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Tuesday night.

It was Miami's second extra-inning victory over the Phillies in as many nights. The Marlins won 3-2 in 11 innings on Monday night, on Martin Prado's homer. Yelich also contributed an RBI double in the ninth, when Miami scored twice to tie it.

Yelich called Tuesday's victory "a good team win" and said the Marlins possess a "never-quit attitude."

"To be a good team, you have to win those close ones, games like tonight and last night," he said. "We know we're going to have to continue to do that in the second half if we want to go where we think we're headed. It's a good start. You just have to build on it."

Mike Dunn (2-1) picked up the victory by pitching a scoreless inning in relief for Miami, which won for the seventh time in eight games to maintain a one-game lead in the race for the National League's second wild-card berth.

A.J. Ramos worked a perfect 10th for his 31st save of the season.

"These are kind of the games you have to win," manager Don Mattingly said. "As we keep doing what we've been doing, we're going to have a lot of these games that are close and hard to win. We're going to have to execute."

Tommy Joseph hit his second homer in as many days for Philadelphia, which lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Phillies managed just five hits, however, and over their last three games (all losses), they have generated three runs and 10 hits while striking out 34 times. They fanned 11 times against five Marlins pitchers Tuesday.

"We're in that hitting funk again," manager Pete Mackanin said. "We're just not swinging the bats. Too many bad at-bats. We're not grinding out at-bats, and we need to do that. ... Too many called third strikes with men in scoring position. That's a pet peeve of mine, and we're going to address that."

He plans to do that in a team meeting.

With the score tied 1-1, Miami's Adeiny Hechavarria led off the 10th with a double against David Hernandez (1-3). Two outs later, Prado walked and left-hander Daniel Stumpf relieved Hernandez.

The lefty-hitting Yelich worked the count to 3-2, then lined Stumpf's slider to left field, scoring Hechavarria.

"Just trying to get a good pitch to hit," Yelich said. "I was able to."

Miami's Jose Urena, recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, went 5 2/3 innings in his first start of the season, allowing one run and four hits while striking out five and walking one.

Mattingly said Urena, who induced 11 groundball outs, has "earned at least consideration" for another start.

"I don't know why we'd make a change right now," he said.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez went seven innings, his longest outing since a complete-game shutout of San Diego on April 14, a game in which he struck out 16. He allowed one run and three hits while striking out five and walking four.

Yelich, leading off the fourth, hit Velasquez's 0-2 slider into the seats in right-center field for his eighth homer of the season.

"(With an) 0-2 (count), that can't happen when you're ahead of a hitter, especially a good hitter like that," Velasquez said. "I just tried to be too fine with it. ... That was pretty much on my end, bad pitch selection."

Joseph answered with his 13th homer in the bottom of the inning, a one-out solo shot on a 2-1 fastball from Urena.

NOTES: Miami LF Christian Yelich has hit safely in his last five games at Citizens Bank Park, and in 20 career games there is slashing .369/.424/.512. ... Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki, six hits away from 3,000 for his career, grounded out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. ... Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said before the game that RHP Aaron Nola sustained no structural damage when he was hit on the upper right arm by a line drive off the bat of Miami SS Adeiny Hechavarria during Monday's game. "He said it stiffened up a little bit, but he's fine," Mackanin said of Nola. "I was just happy with the way he pitched." Nola, who had been struggling, pitched six scoreless innings. ... Miami RHP A.J. Ramos is the fourth pitcher in franchise history to log 30 saves in two seasons. He also had 32 in 2015.