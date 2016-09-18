Marlins rally to avoid sweep in Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- An eighth-inning rally helped the Miami Marlins avoid a sweep with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday.

Reliever Hector Neris (4-4) took the loss after blowing a two-run lead for Philadelphia. Center fielder Christian Yelich belted a two-run homer by hitting the left-field foul pole to tie the game at 4.

"We've been pushing him hard," Miami manager Don Mattingly said of Yelich. "He has looked tired I think as of late. The kid's a really good hitter.

"You talk about pitchers pitching deep into a season for the first time, I think a lot of our guys, this is the first time we've really (gotten them) into that dog world of trying to win a game every day. Every day, every game matters. And honestly if you're preparing properly, it wears you out."

Following Yelich's homer, Phillies first baseman Tommy Joseph and second baseman Cesar Hernandez had a miscommunication on a routine pop up that allowed Marcell Ozuna to reach second. He moved to third on a groundout and J.T. Realmuto beat out a ball hit to third for an infield single, knocking in the winning run off Neris.

"Neris, as good as he's been all year, he just didn't have it," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of his setup man. "I'm curious as to why he made (Dee) Gordon look so bad with three splits, probably the best three splitters he's throw all year and then he didn't want to throw it in that next inning."

Lefty Mike Dunn (4-1) picked up the win and A.J. Ramos recorded his 37th save of the season.

Philadelphia's offense looked like it would keep the momentum going from an 8-0 victory on Saturday by getting the early jump on Miami starter Andrew Cashner. A starting lineup that featured no players over the age of 26 knocked in four runs on eight hits, but managed only one run off the Marlins' bullpen.

Mattingly was pleased with what he saw out of his bullpen.

"We don't have a complete game and we probably don't have a ton of games where we've gone even seven (innings), so the guys have been asked to give us a lot of innings," Mattingly said after the win. "With extra bodies out there we've been able to look at a couple of guys. ... Kind of get a little glimpse of the future for us and they did a nice job because the games are still games that we're obviously trying to win every one of them. They've been put in some spots that were big spots and I think it's just gonna help us going forward."

Cashner's struggles with the Marlins continued. The hard-throwing righty gave up two runs on RBI singles by center fielder Odubel Herrera and Joseph in a 38-pitch first inning. He lasted just four innings, giving up three runs on five hits, walking three and striking out four.

Acquired at the trade deadline from San Diego, Cashner is now 5-11 with a 5.27 ERA on the season.

Herrera and shortstop Freddy Galvis each hit a solo home run and singled. Galvis' homer came in the sixth and was his 20th of the season.

Unfortunately the gaffe on the pop-up is something that's happened to this young team all season.

"That pop up that fell in, it's right above Tommy," Mackanin said. "If Cesar is going to make an attempt to catch it, he's got to call it. He never said a word. That was a mental mistake."

Third baseman Martin Prado was ejected by home plate umpire Dale Scott after Alec Asher struck him out looking to end the third. Prado slammed his helmet and bat to the ground and was then tossed by Scott. What Prado and Mattingly didn't know is that there is a rule that prohibits a player from throwing more than one piece of equipment. The rule was explained to Prado after the game.

"There's so many new things in baseball that it's hard to know," Prado said, adding that he "couldn't be happier" that the team was going home coming off a win.

If he decides to throw equipment again?

"I'd throw only my bat," he said. "I've had like four helmets broke this year. I don't want to break another one. I'm an angry guy."

Derek Dietrich had an RBI single and scored on Yelich's game-tying homer after drawing a walk. He finished 2-for-3.

The Marlins return home to take on the first-place Nationals on Monday with their playoff hopes waning. They trail the San Francisco Giants, who take on the St. Louis Cardinals later Sunday afternoon, by 5 1/2 games for the second wild-card spot.

The Phillies are off on Monday and will host the Chicago White Sox for a two-game set starting Tuesday.

NOTES: Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton was not in the lineup for the second straight day on Sunday for Miami. He was 0-for-2 with two walks and left the game in the sixth inning on Friday, his first start since returning from the DL (groin). ... Phillies 1B Ryan Howard was a late scratch Saturday with knee soreness and was not in the lineup again Sunday. He has fluid in his left knee. After the game, manager Pete Mackanin said that Howard had the knee drained ... Philadelphia prospect Jorge Alfaro started behind the plate on Sunday.