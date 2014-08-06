Preview: Marlins at Pirates

Adeiny Hechavarria has made a big impression with the glove over his first two years with the Miami Marlins, but he is beginning to become more productive with the bat. The shortstop has recorded two hits in five of his last eight games as the Marlins visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Hechavarria delivered an RBI single during a five-run eighth inning in Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Pirates, who fell 2 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central as they were without All-Star Andrew McCutchen due to a rib injury.

McCutchen, the reigning National League MVP, still is on the active roster as team officials monitor his progress and hope he can avoid a stint on the disabled list. Pittsburgh did get Starling Marte back from the 7-day concussion list Tuesday, and the outfielder recorded a single and scored a run. Former Pirate Garrett Jones has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games for the Marlins, who climbed within 5 1/2 games of first-place Washington in the NL East.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (7-8, 3.70 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (2-3, 3.77)

Koehler has allowed three or fewer runs in seven of his last eight starts but suffered a tough-luck loss in his last outing, when he gave up two unearned runs in seven-plus frames against Cincinnati. The Bronx, N.Y. native has posted a 4.96 ERA on the road and a 2.45 mark at home. Koehler, who has yielded 113 hits over 131 1/3 innings overall, is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in two career starts against the Pirates.

Locke went eight straight contests without permitting more than three runs before giving up 12 (10 earned) in 12 innings over his last two outings. The New Hampshire native did not receive a decision after surrendering two runs in eight frames on June 13 at Miami. Giancarlo Stanton is 6-for-9 with two homers versus Locke, who is 0-2 with a 3.55 ERA in four career turns against the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh INF-OF Josh Harrison has recorded 11 extra-base hits, including five homers, during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. Miami LHP Mike Dunn already has posted nine victories, tying him with Edward Mujica and Robb Nen for the most by a reliever during a single season in franchise history.

3. Pittsburgh 3B Pedro Alvarez was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday and likely will miss the rest of the series.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Pirates 3