Preview: Marlins at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the Miami Marlins in the middle contest of their three-game series Tuesday. Pittsburgh kicked off its eight-game homestand by being swept in a two-game set by Minnesota but hasn’t lost since, capturing all three contests against the New York Mets over weekend before topping Miami 4-2 in the Monday’s series opener.

The Pirates used the long ball to post their fourth straight win as Francisco Cervelli belted a three-run homer and Pedro Alvarez added a solo shot. Giancarlo Stanton drove in both runs for Miami, opening the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single and swatting his 13th homer two frames later. The Marlins went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position as they lost for the 12th time in 15 games. Miami also has struggled on the road of late, dropping four of its last five away from home.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Urena (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (2-2, 5.28)

Urena will be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to make his first major-league start. The 23-year-old Dominican made his debut last month, allowing a total of three runs over three innings in a pair of relief appearances. Urena has posted a 4-0 record and 1.21 ERA with New Orleans this season.

Locke’s winless drought reached six starts Wednesday, when he settled for a no-decision against Minnesota after yielding three runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings. The 27-year-old has not been victorious since beginning the season with back-to-back triumphs over Milwaukee. Locke is 1-2 with a 3.62 ERA in five career outings against the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cervelli’s blast on Monday was the first homer by a Pirates catcher this season.

2. Miami has scored fewer than three runs in six of its last nine contests.

3. Pittsburgh designated RHP Radhames Liz for assignment after the 31-year-old Dominican went 1-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 11 relief appearances this season, his first in the major leagues since 2009 with Baltimore.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Marlins 3