Preview: Marlins at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates attempt to complete their second consecutive three-game sweep when they host the Miami Marlins in the finale of their series Wednesday afternoon. After losing six of seven contests, Pittsburgh outscored the New York Mets 21-4 in their three-game set before limiting Miami to a total of three runs in their first two contests.

The Pirates posted their season high-tying fifth straight victory Tuesday, a 5-1 triumph in which Neil Walker provided the big blow with a two-run homer. Martin Prado drove in the lone run with a double and Christian Yelich recorded two of the six hits by the Marlins, who have lost 13 of their last 16 contests. Miami has lost five of its last six road games and is 0-3-1 in series away from home since winning two of three at Philadelphia from April 21-23. Michael Morse will be unable to help the Marlins salvage the finale as he was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained finger ligament on his right hand.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Florida (Miami), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Brad Hand (0-1, 5.48 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (6-2, 2.05)

Hand will make his first start of the season after appearing out of the bullpen 14 times. The 25-year-old, who started half of the 32 games in which he pitched last year, has kept the opposition scoreless in four of his last five relief outings. Hand made his lone career start against Pittsburgh on Aug. 5, settling for a no-decision after allowing two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Cole continued his strong start to the season Friday, allowing an unearned run while striking out 10 over a career-high 8 1/3 innings in a triumph over the Mets. The 24-year-old has yet to yield more than three runs in nine outings and has given up three only twice. Cole has yet to defeat Miami, going 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA in two career turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-4 on Tuesday after being named the National League Co-Player of the Week earlier in the day.

2. Prado is riding a nine-game hitting streak during which he is 12-for-40.

3. Miami has scored fewer than three runs in seven of its last 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Pirates 7, Marlins 2