Preview: Marlins at Pirates

The Miami Marlins were on the verge of another crushing defeat before some late-inning clutch hitting prevented a fourth consecutive loss. The Marlins scored twice in the eighth inning and once in the ninth in Friday's 6-5 victory at the Pittsburgh Pirates, who look to rebound Saturday night in the second of a three-game series.

A trio of slumping players, Christian Yelich, J.T. Realmuto and Miguel Rojas, each had three hits and combined for five runs scored and four RBIs in the come-from-behind win. It was only the third win in nine contests for the Marlins, who pulled within 2 1/2 games of St. Louis for the second wild card -- one-half game behind the Pirates. Starling Marte was 3-for-4 and has multiple hits in four of his last eight games for Pittsburgh, which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Chad Kuhl will make his seventh career start for the Pirates, who have won his first six outings.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH David Phelps (6-6, 2.48 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (3-0, 3.73)

Phelps picked up his first victory since moving into the starting rotation with a strong outing at Cincinnati, striking out eight and allowing two runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Phelps, who made his first 50 appearances out of the bullpen, was a hard-luck loser in his previous turn with five runs of one-run ball at San Francisco. Phelps has made four appearances (two starts) versus the Pirates, going 2-1 with a 2.63 ERA.

Kuhl has won both his starts since he was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to rejoin the rotation, beating the Dodgers last time out by yielding two runs on six hits over six innings. The 23-year-old Kuhl had nearly an identical line in his previous outing against San Diego and has recorded four quality starts in his last six turns. He is 2-0 in three home starts despite a 6.08 ERA and .314 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 3B Martin Prado is 13-for-33 during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Pirates C Francisco Cervelli has hit safely in nine straight games.

3. Marlins RHP A.J. Ramos (finger) is expected to be activated off the 15-day disabled list for Sunday's series finale.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Marlins 4