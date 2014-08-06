EditorsNote: fixes team name in lede

Big inning leads to Marlins victory in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- Patience truly was a virtue for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

The Marlins drew three walks during a five-run eighth-inning rally that included only one extra-base base hit as they came back to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3.

It was the Marlins’ biggest inning since they also scored five runs June 27 against the Oakland A’s and the eighth time they scored five or more runs this season.

“We’re not necessarily known for walks,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond, whose team is, nevertheless, fourth in the National League in drawing bases on balls. “We had a lot of really good at-bats that inning. We were really patient.”

The Marlins managed just 11 runs while losing four of their previous five games, a skid that followed a season-best six-game winning streak. They also lost their previous six games at PNC Park while scoring a total of 13 runs.

Center fielder Marcell Ozuna and catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia drew consecutive bases-loaded walks off left-hander Justin Wilson to force in the tying and go-ahead runs.

After right fielder Gregory Polanco’s RBI single in the seventh put the Pirates ahead 2-1, Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton started the eighth by drawing a one-out walk from reliever Jared Hughes (6-3). Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison then booted a potential double-play ball by third baseman Casey McGehee to keep the inning alive

Pinch hitter Jeff Baker greeted Wilson with a single to load the bases, then Ozuna and Saltalamacchia drew their walks. It was Saltalamacchia’s third free pass of the night.

The Pirates brought in reliever Jeanmar Gomez, but the first three batters he faced drove in runs. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria singled, pinch hitter Reed Johnson grounded into a fielder’s choice and left fielder Christian Yelich doubled to make it 6-2.

“We scratch and claw every night,” Marlins reliever Bryan Morris said. “It may not always be pretty but we always keep battling until the last out. If you do that, you give yourself a chance to win a game like this.”

The Pirates, meanwhile, let a win slip away.

“We just did not meet the demands of the game in the eighth inning,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We just didn’t get the things done that we needed to get done with a one-run lead.”

Hughes felt the walk to Stanton was critical.

“I’ve got to get ahead in the count there,” Hughes said. “Walking the tying run with no one on base is going to come back to get you and it did today.”

Stanton, first baseman Garrett Jones and Hechavarria each had two of the Marlins’ nine hits.

Miami starter Brad Hand failed to pitch at least seven innings for the first time in four starts, but he had a solid 6 1/3 inning outing. The left-hander allowed two runs and six hits while walking one and striking out four.

“I feel like my stuff has been good and I’ve been pounding the strike zone for the most part,” said Hand, who has a 2.72 ERA in seven starts since being called up from Triple-A New Orleans last month.

Reliever A.J. Ramos (5-0) recorded two outs in the seventh inning and Morris pitched a scoreless eighth before Chris Hatcher gave a run in the ninth on a single by catcher Chris Stewart. It was just third run Marlins relievers allowed in their last 35 innings.

Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer had two hits. Pittsburgh starter Charlie Morton allowed one run and six hits in seven innings with four walks and four strikeouts.

NOTES: Pirates OF Starling Marte was activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list and played center field, going 1-for-4 with a run scored, while 3B Pedro Alvarez was placed on the bereavement list. Marte was out since July 22. Alvarez can miss up to three games. .... Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen sat out with a fracture and cartilage tear in his lower left rib cage, an injury that occurred Sunday when he took a swing in Pirates’ loss at Arizona. McCutchen hopes to avoid the disabled list. ... Pittsburgh 2B Neil Walker returned to the lineup after sitting out the previous two games with tightness in his lower back but then left the game after reinjuring himself in the seventh inning while running the bases. ... Marlins RHP Jacob Turner was designated for assignment, and LHP Brian Flynn was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. Flynn will work out of the bullpen, and manager Mike Redmond said the Marlins were undecided on who would start Saturday at Cincinnati, which would have been Turner’s day to pitch. ... Miami RHP Tom Koehler (7-8, 3.70 ERA) will face Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke (2-3, 3.77 ERA) on Wednesday night.