Locke finds stride as Pirates beat Marlins

PITTSBURGH -- Jeff Locke did not seem long for this game.

The Pittsburgh left-hander was wobbly, giving up three runs in two innings, coming on the heels of allowing a combined 10 runs in 12 innings in his previous two starts.

However, Locke wound up pitching seven innings, and super utility man Josh Harrison had three more hits to lead the Pirates to a 7-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Locke (3-3) gave up three runs in the first two innings but then shut out the Marlins in his last five. He gave up six hits, did not walk a batter and struck out seven in winning for the first time in five career starts against Miami.

Locke retired the last 13 batters he faced.

“He was just persistent,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “It started with his confidence. He could find the (arm) slot and stay with it. (Catcher) Russell (Martin) kept him in a good place to battle through the first two innings, then he ran the table. It’s as well as he’s pitched all year.”

Locke’s survival plan was simple.

“You’ve just got to keep attacking the strike zone and good things eventually happen,” Locke said.

Harrison doubled and scored twice while extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He is 20-for-44 during the streak with six doubles, one triple and five home runs.

First basemen Ike Davis and Gaby Sanchez each hit two-run doubles for Pittsburgh. Sanchez’s capped a three-run seventh that pushed the Pirates’ lead to 7-3 after Martin hit an RBI single.

Marlins first baseman Jeff Baker had two hits, and left fielder Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer.

Marlins starter Tom Koehler (7-9) did not give up a run after the first inning but was charged with four runs in six innings while allowing five hits and four walks and striking out four. It was just the second time in his last nine starts that he allowed more than three runs.

“It seems like the one big inning keeps biting Tom and it did again tonight,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said.

After Baker hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning, the Pirates answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Davis had a two-run single, left fielder Travis Snider brought in a run with a groundout and shortstop Jordy Mercer had a run-scoring single.

“I made some good pitches early in the inning that they hit, but then I started falling behind in the count and had to come in with my fastball,” Koehler said. “They’re a very good fastball-hitting team. You don’t want to put them in fastball-hitting counts the way I did.”

Yelich enabled the Marlins to cut the lead to 4-3 with a two-run homer, his ninth home run of the season, in the second inning, but Miami never scored again.

“It’s easy to let things snowball, it’s easy to let things carry on,” Locke said. “I settled down. I started to get more in control.”

NOTES: Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday night because of a strained oblique muscle. Rookie LHP Brian Flynn (0-0, 6.00 ERA) will take his place and face Pirates RHP Edinson Volquez (8-7, 3.91) in the finale of the three-game series. Cosart is tentatively slated to pitch next Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miami. Cosart was acquired from Houston in a five-player trade last Thursday and then lost his Marlins debut a night later against Cincinnati, allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings. ... Miami RHP Kevin Gregg underwent surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow and will miss the remainder of the season. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez played catch before the game, the first time he had thrown since going on the disabled list July 30 with right shoulder inflammation. He is expected to be activated Aug. 15, the first day he is eligible. ... Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen missed his second straight game because of a fracture and cartilage damage in his lower left rib cage, but he remains hopeful of avoiding the DL. ... Pittsburgh 2B Neil Walker sat out for the third time in four games because of lower back tightness but is expected to return to the lineup Thursday. ... Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole will make a third rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis with the date to be determined after a bullpen session Thursday. Cole has been on the DL since July 5 with a strained right lat.