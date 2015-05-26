Back from DL, Morton leads Pirates past Marlins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates couldn’t have asked for much more from Charlie Morton in his first start of the season.

The right-hander came off the disabled list to pitch seven strong innings, and catcher Francisco Cervelli and first baseman Pedro Alvarez hit home runs as the Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 Monday night.

“He was very good,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Morton. “He’s 31 years old and he’s been through a lot and I‘m sure the adrenaline was flowing early, but he settled in and pitched a really good game. It was good to see.”

Morton, who underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip last September, scattered eight hits and two runs in helping the Pirates win their fourth consecutive game.

Morton (1-0) struck out three and didn’t issue a walk while recording 18 of his 21 outs via ground balls. He won his fourth straight decision against the Marlins and improved to 6-3 against them lifetime.

“I thought I threw the ball well,” Morton said. “I was able to keep the sinker down and get a lot of outs with it. I wouldn’t say it’s the best I’ve ever thrown, and there have been times I’ve felt better, but I thought it was a good first start. It’s nice to start off on the right foot.”

Cervelli, Alvarez, left fielder Starling Marte, second baseman Neil Walker and shortstop Jordy Mercer each had two hits for the Pirates (22-22), who beat the Marlins for the ninth time in their last 10 meetings at PNC Park and 13th time in 18 meetings overall.

Closer Mark Melancon pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 12 opportunities.

Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton had two hits, including his 13th home run, and drove in both runs for the Marlins (18-28). Miami lost for the 12th time in 15 games and fell to 2-6 under manager Dan Jennings.

Marlins right-hander David Phelps (2-2) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

“He gave us an opportunity to hang in there,” Jennings said. “We had some chances, we just didn’t get the hit there when the opportunities presented themselves.”

The Marlins were just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Cervelli put the Pirates ahead for good, 3-1, when he hit a three-run home run into the right field stands in the second inning. It was the first homer by a Pittsburgh catcher this season.

“He crushed that ball,” Hurdle said.

Cervelli was acquired from the New York Yankees in a November trade. His homer came with one out after singles by Walker and Alvarez.

Alvarez made it 4-2 in the sixth inning with his ninth homer, an opposite-field laser to the first row of seats in left field.

“I just try to hit the hard and see what happens,” Alvarez said.

Added Hurdle: “I might have ever seen two balls hit harder ever, one by Carlos Gonzalez and the other by Adrian Gonzalez.”

Stanton singled home a run in the first inning to open the scoring, then drew the Marlins within 3-2 with an opposite-field shot to right in the third. He was 3-for-30 in his previous eight games before improving to 9-for-18 lifetime against Morton.

“It’s great to see him relax and do the things that he’s capable of doing because he can also put a team on his back and carry us awhile,” Jennings said.

NOTES: The Marlins plan to recall RHP Jose Urena from Triple-A New Orleans for a start Tuesday night against Pirates LHP Jeff Locke (2-2, 5.28) in the middle game of the three-game series. Urena, 23, made two relief appearance with Miami earlier this season and was 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA. He is 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA in six starts for New Orleans. The Marlins have three starting pitchers on the disabled list -- RHP Henderson Alvarez, RHP Jarred Cosart and RHP Mat Latos. ... Cosart (vertigo) is scheduled to throw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since being placed on the DL on May 14. ... The Pirates designated RHP Radhames Liz for assignment to open a roster spot for the activation of RHP Charlie Morton. Liz was 1-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 11 relief appearances. ...... Miami 1B Michael Morse did not start for a fifth straight game as his playing time has been drastically reduced since Dan Jennings replaced Mike Redmond as manager on May 18. ... Pirates 3B Josh Harrison’s 11-game hitting streak ended as he went 0-for-4.