Five-run seventh sends Pirates to sixth straight win

PITTSBURGH --- Jung Ho Kang is taking his role of trailblazer seriously as the first native position player from the Korean Baseball Organization to play in the major leagues.

“It is very important that I do well here so others from my country can follow me to the major leagues,” the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie infielder said through a translator. “I am happy that I have been able to contribute to my team here.”

Kang’s two-run single capped a five-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Wednesday to run their winning streak to a season-high six games.

The Pirates trailed 2-0 with two out and none on in the seventh when catcher Chris Stewart and pinch-hitter Jose Tabata hit consecutive singles off left-handed reliever Mike Dunn to put runners on the corners.

Right-hander Sam Dyson (2-2) relieved and gave up back-to-back RBI singles to right fielder Josh Harrison and pinch-hitter Pedro Alvarez that tied the score.

Dyson then walked center fielder Andrew McCutchen and left fielder Starling Marte to force in the go-ahead run and Kang greeted righty Carter Capps with his two-run single to center.

Kang has a nine-game hitting streak and is batting .313 in 33 games.

“It was a good rally by us and I really wanted to help add some insurance runs,” Kang said. “I wanted to make sure we won the game after we fought so hard to come back.”

The rally made a winner of Gerrit Cole (7-2), who gave up two runs -- on home runs by first baseman Justin Bour and left fielder Christian Yelich -- in seven innings. Cole scattered seven hits, struck out seven and had no walks.

Cole has allowed two runs or less in eight of his last nine starts and hasn’t give more than three runs in any of his 10 starts this season. He is also 11-2 in his last 15 starts dating to Sept. 7.

“I feel strong,” Cole said. “I have command of at least two pitches in every start and that makes a big difference because you can really keep the hitters off balance.”

The Pirates have allowed just nine runs during their winning streak.

McCutchen and first baseman Sean Rodriguez had two hits each for the Pirates (24-22), who swept back-to-back three-game series from the New York Mets and Marlins to finish 6-2 on their homestand. Pittsburgh moved two games above .500 for the first time since it was 12-10 on April 29.

Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth, retiring pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki on a comebacker with two runners on to end the game for his 12th save in 13 opportunities.

Bour hit his third home run to lead off the second inning and Yelich increased the Marlins’ lead to 2-0 when he connected for his second leading off the seventh.

The Marlins (18-30) lost for the 14th time in 17 games and scored less than three runs for the eighth time in 10 games.

Marlins spot starter Brad Hand pitched five scoreless innings after making 14 relief appearances to begin the season. Pressed into starting duty because right-handed starters Henderson Alvarez, Jarred Cosart and Mat Latos are on the disabled list, Hand gave up four hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Dyson failed to retire any of the four batters and was charged with three runs.

”I was falling behind guys and there was a lack of execution on the pitches that I made in the strike zone, which were few and far between,“ Dyson said. ”They put the bat on the ball and happened to find holes.

“Brad pitched his butt off and it kind of stinks that I didn’t execute in that situation. Everybody in this clubhouse deserves to win, especially Brad with the way he pitched.”

Second baseman Dee Gordon had three hits for the Marlins to raise his National League-leading batting average to .376. Bour and catcher J.T. Realmuto added two hits each.

NOTES: Marlins 3B Martin Prado went 0-for-4, ending his nine-game hitting streak. ... The Marlins are off Thursday before opening a three-game series against the Mets on Friday night in New York. RHP Dan Haren (4-2, 3.09 ERA) will start for Florida against RHP Matt Harvey (5-2, 2.91 ERA). Haren is 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA against the Mets in nine career starts. ... The Pirates open a four-game series against the Padres on Thursday night at San Diego. RHP A.J. Burnett (4-1, 1.37 ERA) will start for Pittsburgh against RHP Ian Kennedy (2-4, 6.11 ERA). Burnett has won his last four starts and has also allowed two earned runs or less in each of his first nine starts this season, which is a club record.