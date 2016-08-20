Marlins win on Andino's RBI in ninth

PITTSBURGH -- It wasn't quite close-your-eyes-and-hope-for-the-best, but Robert Andino wasn't exactly oozing confidence when he stepped to the plate with a Miami Marlins win potentially in his hands.

The game was tied with a runner on second and no outs in the top of the ninth. Andrino stepped in against Pittsburgh reliever Neftali Feliz.

"Feliz throws really hard, and you know it's going to be a tough at-bat," said Andrino, who was recalled from five days earlier after almost three months in Triple-A. "I just wanted to put the best swing on it that I could, and it worked out."

Andino's RBI single to right lifted Miami to a 6-5 victory over the Pirates Friday night at PNC Park, ending the Marlins' three-game losing streak.

Miami climbed to within a half-game of the Pirates in the chase for the second National League wild-card spot, which is held by St. Louis. The Cardinals beat Philadelphia to move two games up on Pittsburgh.

With the game tied 5-5, J.T. Realmuto led off the ninth for Miami with a walk off of Feliz (4-1). Ichiro Suzuki bunted Realmuto to second, and Andino followed with the tiebreaking base hit.

"He's a guy that we saw in spring training and a guy with big league experience," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Andrino. "What we saw in spring training was a good swing with good rhythm and timing, but we just didn't have a spot for him at that point. He went down to Triple-A had a really good year and he's really helped us since we called him up."

Nick Wittgren (4-2) pitched the eighth for the win. Fernando Rodney (4-2) pitched into and out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth for his 22nd save.

The Marlins pounded out 16 hits against the Pirates, who had won four games in a row.

Marlins right-hander Tom Koehler allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings and got a no-decision after being 3-0 in his previous five starts. He has pitched at least six innings in each of those six starts.

Pittsburgh's Gerrit Cole also got a no-decision, after losing two starts in a row. He gutted out 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on 12 hits.

"Guy goes into the seventh inning, gives up three runs, I wouldn't use the term, bad. Inconsistent with some sequences," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Cole. "They were able to nick him three times, solo runs in three different innings. The misfires were elevated over the plate a majority of the time."

Miami took a 1-0 lead in third.

Miguel Rojas singled up the middle, moved to second on Cole's balk and scored two outs later on Martin Prado's long single over the head of right fielder Gregory Polanco, who broke in and then had to backtrack and could not make a catch.

David Freese gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead in the fourth with his 12th homer, this one to center with Polanco on base and two outs.

Realmuto's sixth homer, a one-out shot to center, tied it 2-2 for the Marlins in the sixth.

That was the first homer Cole allowed in 60 1/3 innings, which was the longest active streak in the major leagues.

Cole then gave up a solo homer to Christian Yelich in the seventh with two outs, on his 101st pitch, as Miami took a 3-2 lead. When Marcell Ozuna followed with a single -- giving every Miami starter at least one hit -- Cole was relieved by Jared Hughes.

"The two solo home runs, we made the guys beat us the other way," Cole said. "The pitch to Realmuto was down and away, a pretty good 2-0 pitch.

"Yelich, the ball got to the bottom of the zone with good run. We didn't get it as far to the outside as we wanted. It's the first pitch of the at-bat. In hindsight ... it was a pretty dang good pitch. The kid put a really good swing on it."

In the Pirates seventh, Jung Ho Kang singled, stole second and, after Francisco Cervelli walked, scored on Jordy Mercer's fielder's choice and a throwing error by pitcher Dustin McGowan to tie the game 3-3.

An out later, Cervelli scored on Josh Harrison's sacrifice fly, and Starling Marte followed with an RBI double to make it 5-3.

Miami drew within 5-4 in the eighth on Rojas' homer to left, his first of the season, and tied it later that inning on Yelich's RBI single.

NOTES: Miami selected the contract of INF/OF Xavier Scruggs from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was batting .438 with five home runs and nine RBIs in his last 10 games. ... The Marlins designated LHP Chris Narveson for assignment. ... On Thursday, despite Miami's loss, RHP Jose Fernandez became the second-fastest pitcher ever, in terms of innings, to reach 200 strikeouts in a season. He reached that mark in 139 innings and now has 204 in 141 2/3 innings. The only pitcher to reach 200 faster was Randy Johnson in 130 2/3 innings. ... 2B Josh Harrison was at the top of the Pittsburgh batting order for the 12th time in the past 13 games. ... The Pirates are 10 home runs shy of 11,000 in their history.