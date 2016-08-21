Marlins accept gifts, knock off Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- It wasn't pretty for the Miami Marlins, but it didn't need to be.

In the middle of a wild-card race in August, every win is considered a thing of beauty. The Marlins overcame a sloppy fourth inning and took advantage of a few defensive lapses to complete a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 3-2 win Sunday at PNC Park.

Christian Yelich hit a solo home run to get the Marlins on the board in the first inning, and Miami took advantage of poor defense by Pittsburgh to add two more runs in the fifth.

Marlins right-hander Jose Urena (2-4, 6.33 ERA) allowed two earned runs on four hits through six innings for his first win since allowing one earned run in three innings of relief against the Washington Nationals on May 14. In his previous two starts, Urena had allowed a combined 13 earned runs in 10 1/3 innings pitched.

"I was comfortable and had good control. I left the ball down," Urena said. "I left it down and got groundballs. ... I think the approach was, 'Take it pitch-by-pitch and make quality pitches and be a little easy on myself and don't be in a hurry.'"

Right-handed closer Fernando Rodney earned his seventh save with Miami and 24th overall this season.

The Marlins (65-59) responded to losing three straight games against the Cincinnati Reds last week by taking all three against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

"We were able to get wins," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "We just came in and played, and made some mistakes and got away with them. But I thought we played with good energy throughout the whole series. ... Day games are tough. Both guys threw the ball well, so it's hard getting runs."

The Pirates (62-59) lost a good bit of momentum after winning six of their previous seven games entering the series.

"It's a snapshot of the way a baseball season goes," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "You're out on the road and go 5-1, then you come home and get swept in a series in which you have a chance to win each game. All you can do is come back and keep playing."

Following the two-out solo home run from Yelich in the top of the first, the Marlins struggled to get to Pirates right-hander Ryan Vogelsong over the ensuing three innings and saw their 1-0 lead turn into a 2-1 deficit. Poor execution by Pittsburgh didn't allow that to last.

The Marlins' fifth inning began with shortstop Sean Rodriguez's throw pulling Josh Bell off first base, allowing Adeiny Hechavarria to reach safely on an error. Following a successful sacrifice bunt from Urena, Dee Gordon laid down a bunt of his own and reached first without a throw.

Gordon stole second and Martin Prado grounded out to advance him to third and score Hechavarria, tying the game at 2-2.

Vogelsong, who had not allowed a hit in his previous three innings, walked Yelich before tossing a wild pitch through catcher Eric Fryer, allowing Gordon to trot home from third and giving Miami a 3-2 lead after five innings.

Since returning from an eye injury on Aug. 4, Vogelsong (2-3, 2.98) had been impressive in his past three starts and that was the case again Sunday, despite the loss. He allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits with five strikeouts in six innings pitched.

"I didn't feel I had the normal zip on the ball, but I'm a veteran and I've learned how to fight through that over the years," Vogelsong said. "You just keep pitching and do the best you can with what you've got."

The Marlins gave the Pirates life with their own defensive miscues in the fourth.

The bottom of the fourth began with a single to left field from Andrew McCutchen, his second single in as many at-bats. Gregory Polanco followed with a double off the right-field wall that he thought would sail into the stands, as he lifted his hand and trotted around first base before sprinting to second.

McCutchen strolled home on an error when David Freese sent a dribbler through Prado at third, which moved Polanco up a base from second.

Bell drove in Polanco with a sacrifice fly to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. Bell, who went 1-for-3 with one RBI, started at first base for the first time in his major league career after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

"It was awesome (to start the game)," Bell said. "It's very similar in the minors. It's very similar in Triple-A. Just tried to get my feet wet, work the count when I can and just continue to put together quality ABs."

NOTES: The Marlins activated All-Star closer A.J. Ramos from the 15-day disabled list Sunday. Miami optioned reliever Brian Ellington to Triple-A New Orleans to make room for Ramos. ... Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria replaced Miguel Rojas in the field and took his spot in the order, batting eighth in front of pitcher Jose Urena. ... The rest of the Marlins' lineup looked the same as it did in Miami's 3-1 win against Pittsburgh on Saturday. ... Marlins 1B Xavier Scruggs was left at seventh in the order one day after belting his first major league home run. ... Josh Bell started at first base for the first time in his major league career one day after Pittsburgh recalled him from Triple-A Indianapolis. Bell replaced John Jaso at first and hit sixth, behind third baseman David Freese. ... Pirates 3B Jung Ho Kang was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday after sustaining a left shoulder injury in Pittsburgh's 6-5 loss to Miami the previous day. Kang is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. ... Pirates C Eric Fryer took Francisco Cervelli's place behind the plate, and Sean Rodriguez played shortstop in place of Jordy Mercer.