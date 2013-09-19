Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Steve Cishek worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night against Philadelphia to record his 31st save of the season. He has also converted his last 26 save opportunities, the longest active streak in the majors. He is one shy of equaling Todd Jones’ club record of 27, set in 2005.

3B Ed Lucas went 2-for-5 Wednesday night against Philadelphia, including the game-winning homer in the top of the 10th. Lucas has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting at a .375 clip in that stretch to raise his average to .250.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi earned a no-decision Wednesday against the Phillies, working five innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits. He struck out five and walked four. It was his first start since Sept. 7, as he was scratched from his previous outing with tightness in his back.

RHP Henderson Alvarez beat the Mets 3-0 in his last start, going seven shutout innings and allowing four hits, while striking out five and not walking a better. After allowing 16 home runs over his first 14 starts in 2012, he has allowed just one over an equal number of starts this season. He is 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA in three career starts against the Nationals.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-4 Wednesday against the Phillies with his 23rd homer of the year, a two-run shot off Ethan Martin measured at 460 feet. Stanton, hitting .252 this season, has driven in 55 runs.