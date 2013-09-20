FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 25, 2013 / 2:53 AM / 4 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jacob Turner will be trying to break his six-game losing streak on Friday night. He’s also still looking for his first career win versus the Nationals. Turner’s 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in three career starts against Washington.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria made LHP Gio Gonzalez work during his sixth-inning at-bat in Thursday night’s 3-2 loss. The shortstop fouled off nine pitches before Gonzalez got him to fly out on the 13th pitch. “Stop making me throw so many pitches,” Gonzalez said with a laugh afterward. “It was lucky that he popped it up.”

1B Ed Lucas continued his recent hot streak by going 3-for-4 with one RBI in Thursday night’s 3-2 loss to the Nationals. He also walked and reached base in four of his five plate appearances. Lucas is batting .448 (13-for-29) on this road trip.

RHP Henderson Alvarez set off a mild controversy when he hit Nationals SS Ian Desmond in the first inning on a 3-0 pitch right after LF Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer. The Nationals thought that was on purpose. The Marlins disagreed. Either way, umpire Bill Welke quickly issued warnings to both benches. “That ball, it was a 3-0 count, he just lost it,” Miami manager Mike Redmond said. “He missed up and in. It got away from him.”

OF/PH Juan Pierre got the 2,215th hit of his career with a pinch-hit double in Tuesday’s game to tie Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for 175th on the all-time hit list.

