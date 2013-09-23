Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth in the first game Sunday for his 32nd save and his 27th save in a row to tie a club record set by Todd Jones in 2005. “He has been so solid,” said Mike Redmond, the Marlins manager. “He is such a great competitor. He is perfect in that role. When he gets out there we feel the game is over. He has had a tremendous year.”

RHP Tom Koehler got the start in the first game Sunday against the Nationals and allowed two runs in six innings. He gave up a two-run homer in the sixth to Ryan Zimmerman after a walk to Denard Span but got the win as he allowed just those two runs in six innings as the Marlins won 4-2. Koehler was slated to start Saturday but the game was rained out after a delay of nearly four hours. “It was a long night for him last night,” said manager Mike Redmond. “He pitched in the strike zone. He kept us in the game.”

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will get the start at home Monday against the Phillies. He is 0-4, 5.40 in his career against Philadelphia. He got a no-decision in his last start against the Phillies on Sept. 18. He allowed three runs, two earned, in five innings. Since he entered the league in 2011, he has the lowest offensive support of any pitcher with at least 44 starts -- with 2.96 runs per game.

C Christian Yelich hit a solo homer in the third inning of the first game for his fourth longball in 56 big league games. Yelich made his big league debut July 23 and is the club’s two-time minor league player of the year. He doubled and scored in the first on the OF Giancarlo Stanton homer in the first game. “He has done such a nice job,” said manager Mike Redmond. “He is going to be fun to watch. He is a great player.” Said the rookie after the Nationals won the second game, 5-4: “They kind of had it lined up how they wanted, but it’s kind of cliche, but you’re never really out of it until it’s over. We put some good at-bats together, battled and pushed one across. We were in position to take the lead and that’s all you can ask for. I know we had the chance to be spoiler here with these guys trying to make a push at the playoffs. We kind of took the approach, as we have with all our other games, play hard and get a W, but with the crowds and all that, it was a cool atmosphere to play in front of.” He had a double and an RBI in the second game Sunday.

LHP Brian Flynn got the start in the second game Sunday against the Nationals. He lasted just four innings and gave up two runs and did not figure in the decision in the 5-4 loss. “It’s one of those things where you wish you were never in it or if you’re getting out of it, you wish it was in the seventh or eighth inning,” Flynn said. “The way my past few outings have gone, it’s one of those things that can go one of two ways when those kind of innings happen and it’s been going the wrong way a lot lately,” said Flynn. “It was one of those things, try and make it simple and throw the ball over the plate. I made some quality pitches down in the zone. Especially after winning that afternoon game, I really just wanted to come out and put us in a position to win. Obviously you want to go more than four innings.”

OF Juan Pierre had a pinch-hit single in the seventh in the first game Sunday for the 2,216th hit of his career. He passed Joe DiMaggio on the all-time hit list. Pierre then swiped his 23rd base against reliever Ryan Mattheus and scored a key insurance run as the Marlins won 4-2, putting a big dent in the Nationals’ playoff chances. Pierre was retired as a pinch-hitter in the nightcap as his average fell to .249.

3B Chis Coghlan walked two times in his first three at-bats in the second game Sunday. He stole second for his first steal of the year in the sixth against Stephen Strasburg and did not draw a throw from C Wilson Ramos. Coughlan was born in nearby Rockville, Md., and is a former resident of Gaithersburg, Md., about 30 minutes from Nationals Park. He booted a groundball off the bat of Wilson Ramos in the last of the ninth as Washington won the second game, 5-4.

OF Giancarlo Stanton gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run homer to right against Washington starter Dan Haren. He now has 13 homers in 30 career games at Nationals Park for Stanton. Haren has now given up 28 homers, the most in the National League. Stanton was 2-for-4 in the nightcap and is now hitting .253.