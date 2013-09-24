Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Steve Cishek has tied Todd Jones (2005) for the club record of 27 straight saves. Cishek’s streak is the longest active one in the majors. His ERA during the streak is 1.30. The problem is that the Marlins haven’t been leading very many games late, and Cishek has had just five save chances since Aug. 19. He nearly had a save chance Monday, but the Marlins added three runs to their lead in the eighth. Still, Cishek pitched a scoreless ninth.

RHP Nate Eovaldi pitched exceptionally well Monday night against the Phillies. He allowed just three hits and two walks in 7 2/3 scoreless innings. Only one of the hits he allowed was for extra bases -- a double by Jimmy Rollins. Eovaldi lowered his ERA from 3.79 to 3.50.

RHP Henderson Alvarez will make his 16th start of the season Tuesday against the Phillies. Alvarez will also start the Marlins’ season finale Sunday against the Phillies. In his first 15 starts, Alvarez has allowed just two homers. In his last 15 in 2012, he gave up 17 homers. Alvarez, who has never faced the Phillies, is tied for first in MLB for fewest homers allowed (minimum 15 starts. He is sixth in the NL in ground-ball percentage.

LF Christian Yelich entered Monday hitting a team-leading .345 against right-handers. That ranks second among National League rookies (minimum 150 plate appearances). He also has a .913 OPS against righties. Yelich, a lefty hitter, has struggled against southpaws with a .176 batting average and a .494 OPS.

LF Juan Pierre has passed Joe DiMaggio with career hit No. 2,216. That ranks Pierre No. 175 on the career hit list.