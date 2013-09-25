FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Treasury Markets
September 26, 2013 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Ed Lucas has hit in 15 of 19 games this month. He is hitting .333 in September, with seven doubles, one homer and eight RBI.

LHP Brad Hand will make his second start and his seventh appearance of the season Wednesday, when he faces the Phillies. Against Philadelphia, Hand is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two appearances, including one start. He spent most of this season in the minors.

RHP Henderson Alvarez got off to a poor start Tuesday against the Phillies by allowing three walks in a two-run first inning. But he gave up no runs and no walks after that in what turned out to be a strong overall performance. His total line: seven innings, two runs, five hits and three walks. He struck out five.

CF Marcell Ozuna, who is out for the season due to a thumb injury, resumed baseball activities this week. Ozuna hit .265 with three homers and 32 RBI but showed a strong arm and good range in center field.

RHP Kevin Slowey has resumed baseball activities. He is out for the season due to right forearm tightness, but he should be fully healthy long before spring training.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
