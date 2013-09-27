Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

OF/INF Greg Dobbs has agreed to a one-year extension for 2014, according to multiple reports. He will make $1.7 million, according to CBSSports.com. Dobbs, 35, is batting .229 in 112 games for Miami. His playing time at first base started to diminish in May when Logan Morrison came off the disabled list. He is 10-for-47 (.213) in 56 plate appearances as a pinch-hitter.

C Jeff Mathis might miss the final three games of the season because of a bruised right thumb, which he initially jammed on Sept. 9. Mathis sat out until Sept. 16, and he is 1-for-23 in his seven games since.