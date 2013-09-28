Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler made his 23rd and final start of the season Friday against the Tigers. Despite battling a stomach flu, Koehler (5-10) got the win, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing five hits, three walks and two runs.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his 18th and final start of the season Saturday against the Tigers. He has never faced the Tigers. But in his last six starts overall, Eovaldi pitched well, sporting a 2.70 ERA. One area where he needs to improve is pitching at home, where he is just 2-4 with a 4.34 ERA this season.

1B Greg Dobbs has reached an agreement to re-sign with the Marlins, according to The Miami Herald. Dobbs, 35, hit .229 this season.

3B Placido Polanco made a sensational catch in the eighth inning, diving into the first row of the third-base stands to catch a foul pop by Don Kelly. Polanco had entered Friday with just two errors and a .990 fielding percentage, which leads the majors among qualifying third basemen. He has won three Gold Gloves in his career -- 2007 and 2009 at second base and 2011 at third. Darin Erstad is the only other player to win Gold Gloves at multiple positions.

C Jeff Mathis is out for the rest of the season due to a thumb injury. He hit .181 this season.