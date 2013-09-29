FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2013 / 7:47 PM / 4 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Adeiny Hechavarria is “one of the top couple of shortstops in the league, defensively,” according to Marlins manager Mike Redmond. The manager also said he thinks Hechavarria will be an All-Star one day. In the eighth inning on Saturday, Hechavarria made a brilliant backhand stab, robbing Miguel Cabrera of a hit.

RHP Steve Cishek has saved 34 games this season. Entering Saturday, he had saved 56.7 percent of the Marlins’ wins. Only two other pitchers in the majors have saved a higher percentage of his team’s wins this season: Addison Reed of the White Sox (62.9 percent) and Jim Johnson of the Orioles (57.8 percent).

3B Ed Lucas, who missed Friday’s game while his wife gave birth to a baby boy, was back in Saturday’s starting lineup -- and he had a major impact. Lucas hit a tying single in the ninth inning in what later became a Marlins victory.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi made his 18th and final start of the season on Saturday against the Tigers. Facing the Tigers for the first time, Eovaldi allowed seven hits, two walks and one run in six innings. He also saved a run when he caught a line-drive smash by Prince Fielder with two on and two out in the fifth.

RHP Henderson Alvarez gets the final start of the Marlins’ 2013 season on Sunday when he faces the Tigers. Alvarez has excelled this season at keeping the ball in the ballpark and keeping it on the ground. He has allowed just two homers in 16 starts, which leads the majors. And his ground-ball ratio of 70.9 percent ranks sixth in the National League. In one career start against the Tigers, he is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA.

CF Jake Marisnick will have his left knee scoped on Monday.

1B Logan Morrison entered Saturday with the second-best interleague batting average (.429) this season. He trailed only the Cardinals’ Allen Craig (.452). Morrison, however, went 0-for-4 in an interleague game against the Tigers.

