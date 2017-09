INF Ed Lucas (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to miss four to six weeks.

2B Rafael Furcal, who last played March 15, landed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is slowed by left hamstring discomfort. Furcal went 3-for-18 in Grapefruit League action. Once he is ready to play, he will have to play in minor league games to prepare for joining the Marlins. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.