Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria tied a career high with three hits Monday. It was a welcome sign for the Marlins, who hope to get more offensive production from their second-year starter, who hit only .227 last season despite his defensive prowess.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Rockies. Eovaldi is being counted on to give the Marlins depth in the starting rotation. He went 1-2 with a 3.44 ERA in five Spring Training starts striking out 16 and giving up seven earned runs in 18 1/3 innings. Eovaldi is 1-2 with a 3.22 ERA in four career starts vs. Colorado.

RHP Jose Fernandez looked every bit Monday like the pitcher that earned Rookie of the Year honors last season. Fernandez barely missed the strike zone during the first five innings, recording strikes on 35 of first 40 pitches. Fernandez tied the Marlins’ Opening Day record for strikeouts with nine while allowing five hits and one solo home run over six innings.

CF Marcell Ozuna justified the Marlins’ faith in him at least on Opening Day with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. Ozuna, who hit a dismal .177 in the spring, won the starting center fielder job over Jake Marisnick despite Marisnick hitting .432 in the spring, which ranked third best on the team

SS Rafael Furcal (strained hamstring March 15) isn’t expected to be rushed back to the lineup even after he becomes eligible to come off the disabled list April 5. Furcal said Monday he expects to work a rehab assignment in the minors during the Marlins’ first road trip April 8-13.