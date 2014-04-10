Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day DL, retroactive to April 4. RHP Arquimedes Caminero was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was 1-0 with an ERA of 2.25 in two games over four innings. Turner was injured during batting practice on Tuesday.

LHP Brad Hand got the start Wednesday after RHP Jacob Turner was scratched after he hurt his shoulder during batting practice before Tuesday’s game. Hand gave up four hits and three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Nationals, including a three-run homer to Bryce Harper that landed in the upper deck down the right-field line.

OF Christian Yelich showed why he is a promising young player for the Marlins as he had three hits and scored three runs in a 10-7 loss on Wednesday to the Nationals. He came up to the plate with two outs and two on in the ninth against closer Rafael Soriano and battled the veteran, fouling off several pitches before grounding out to second.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero was called up from Triple-A New Orleans after RHP Jacob Turner (right shoulder strain) went on the DL, retroactive to April 4. Caminero did not give up a run in 1 2/3 innings on Wednesday out of the bullpen in a 10-7 loss to the Nationals. He made his big-league debut with the Marlins in 13 games out of the bullpen with the Marlins last season.

RHP Carlos Marmol was tagged with the loss as he gave up a grand slam to Jayson Werth in the eighth inning on Wednesday. Manager Mike Redmond was desperate to get a lead to closer Steve Cishek for the ninth but it never happened. “I was trying to go in and get a ground ball. That’s what I‘m trying to do. The ball stayed a little in the middle and he hit it good,” Marmol said of the Werth shot.