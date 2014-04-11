Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Mike Dunn grimaced after throwing the first pitch to C Sandy Leon with one out in the seventh. He was checked by manager Mike Redmond and medical staff and stayed in the game to face Leon. Dunn gave up one hit and no runs in one inning of work.

RHP Tom Koehler gave up five hits and two runs in six innings and was tagged with the loss Thursday. He gave up a two-run homer to OF Jayson Werth in the third in the 7-1 loss. “You know he’s aggressive. You know there’s a good chance he might be swinging there especially when he’s feeling pretty good. So you’ve got to do a better job of not taking off and executing a quality 3-0 pitch,” Koehler said of the Werth homer, his second in two days.

LF Christian Yelich has not been thrown out in his first 13 steal attempts in his career. He had one hit and a steal in the game Thursday, and as a leadoff hitter also battled by fouling off good pitches from some of the top Washington pitchers, such as closer Rafael Soriano, during the series.

2B Derek Dietrich was hit near the right elbow on a pitch from RHP Stephen Strasburg in the sixth inning Thursday. He was checked by manager Mike Redmond and medical staff at first but stayed in the game. He was hitless in three at bats.