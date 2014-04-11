FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 12, 2014 / 2:52 AM / 3 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Mike Dunn grimaced after throwing the first pitch to C Sandy Leon with one out in the seventh. He was checked by manager Mike Redmond and medical staff and stayed in the game to face Leon. Dunn gave up one hit and no runs in one inning of work.

RHP Tom Koehler gave up five hits and two runs in six innings and was tagged with the loss Thursday. He gave up a two-run homer to OF Jayson Werth in the third in the 7-1 loss. “You know he’s aggressive. You know there’s a good chance he might be swinging there especially when he’s feeling pretty good. So you’ve got to do a better job of not taking off and executing a quality 3-0 pitch,” Koehler said of the Werth homer, his second in two days.

LF Christian Yelich has not been thrown out in his first 13 steal attempts in his career. He had one hit and a steal in the game Thursday, and as a leadoff hitter also battled by fouling off good pitches from some of the top Washington pitchers, such as closer Rafael Soriano, during the series.

2B Derek Dietrich was hit near the right elbow on a pitch from RHP Stephen Strasburg in the sixth inning Thursday. He was checked by manager Mike Redmond and medical staff at first but stayed in the game. He was hitless in three at bats.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.