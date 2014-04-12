Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria went 2-for-3 Friday in a loss to Philadelphia, and he has hit in his last nine games against the Phillies. He is off to a .372 start this season.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi, Saturday’s starter, took a 4-2 loss in his last start, Sunday against San Diego. He worked seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits while striking out eight. He didn’t walk a batter. He is 1-4 with a 4.13 ERA in six career starts against Philadelphia.

RHP Jose Fernandez took a 6-3 loss to Philadelphia on Friday, lasting just four innings and allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking four. It matched the second-shortest outing of his career, now in its second year, and the run total represents the most earned runs he has ever allowed. The hit total matched the highest ever against Fernandez.

2B Derek Dietrich hit a two-run homer Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Phillies, his second homer of the season. Dietrich, who went 1-for-2 before he was replaced by Jeff Baker, is hitting .313 with two homers and five RBIs.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts Friday in a loss to Philadelphia. He is hitting .283 with two homers and 13 RBIs so far, but he also has struck out 13 times in 46 at-bats.