Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#Intel
April 15, 2014

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Brad Hand is scheduled to start Monday against the Nationals at Marlins Park. The 24-year-old is filling the rotation spot of Jacob Turner, who is on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain. This will be Hand’s second crack at Washington in six days. He faced the Nationals on April 9 in his first start of the season, lasting just 3 1/3 innings and allowing three runs.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, Sunday’s starter, allowed a career-high-tying 12 hits but found a way to throw six innings of three-run ball for a no-decision. “He was in a lot of trouble most of the day but was able to pitch out of it, which was really good to see,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said.

3B Casey McGehee went 2-for-4 on Sunday with an RBI. He now has multiple hits in five of his 13 games this season. In his last full major-league season in 2012, he had multiple hits in just 12 of his 114 games.

2B Derek Dietrich was out of the starting lineup Sunday for the second straight game because of back spasms. Dietrich is hitting .313 on the season. Jeff Baker started in his place and went 0-for-4.

OF Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-4 Sunday after belting a pair of home runs on Saturday. Stanton currently leads the majors with 16 RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
