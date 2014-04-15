FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tom Koehler will start Tuesday against the Nationals. The Nats handed Koehler his first loss of the season last Thursday in Washington. Koehler did not pitch poorly, however, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs in six innings. The pressure is on Koehler, who has to pitch well this summer if he is to hold off minor-league LHP Andrew Heaney, a top prospect due to arrive in late June.

LHP Brad Hand (0-1) took the loss Monday night vs. Washington, allowing eight hits and five runs in three innings. His ERA after two starts this season is 6.35, and his chances of avoiding a return to the minor leagues do not seem to be promising. Hand is starting because of the injury to RHP Jacob Turner, but you can bet the Marlins are considering alternatives.

CF Marcell Ozuna, who fouled a ball off the top of his left foot on Sunday, missed Monday’s start but did take batting practice.

2B Rafael Furcal, expected to be the Marlins’ starter, is at least two weeks from returning due to a strained left hamstring. The Marlins are eager to see what their lineup will look like with Furcal at the top of their order. The offseason acquisition has yet to play an inning for Miami.

RF Giancarlo Stanton had a strong game Monday night despite the loss to Washington. He nearly tied the score in the bottom of the first, when he stroked a two-out double off the wall in left-center, missing a homer by two feet. Stanton is hitting .305 with 16 RBIs. His RBIs ranked second in the majors entering Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
