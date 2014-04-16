Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria was tried as a leadoff hitter for several games earlier this month, but it didn’t work. Hechavarria has been more productive toward the bottom of the lineup. In fact, he entered Tuesday batting .394 in nine starts at either the No. 7 or No. 8 holes. Sure enough, as the No. 8 hitter Tuesday, he got a three-run rally started in the second inning by lining a triple to left-center. After his 1-for-3 game, he is hitting .328.

RHP Tom Koehler (2-1) earned a win Tuesday against Washington, allowing just one hit in seven scoreless innings. He worked around a career-high-tying five walks, lowering his ERA to 1.89. After that performance, Koehler figures to stick around in the rotation a while longer.

RHP Jose Fernandez will face the Nationals on Wednesday, and he will be looking to atone for a rare bad start. Last week against the Phillies, he pitched four innings and allowed eight hits, four walks and six runs. Fernandez, though, has been unbeatable at home -- 11-0 with a 1.14 ERA.

CF Marcell Ozuna was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing one game due to a foot injury. He went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, raising his average to .327. Among his hits when the game was in doubt, he singled and scored in the first inning and singled and drove in a run in the second.