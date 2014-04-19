Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner (shoulder) threw a bullpen session on Friday and, if all goes well when he does it again on Sunday, he will get a minor league rehab start next week.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi pitched six solid innings Friday against the Mariners. But despite leaving the game with a 4-3 lead, Eovaldi got a no-decision because the Marlins’ bullpen failed to hold the advantage. Eovaldi allowed seven hits, two walks and three runs. But two of the runs were unearned due to a three-base error by RF Giancarlo Stanton.

RHP Henderson Alvarez starts against Seattle on Saturday, a team he has beaten twice in his career without a loss. But, in reality, Alvarez’s 4.00 ERA vs. Seattle is in line with his 4.25 career ERA. A bit concerning for the Marlins, though, is Alvarez’s season so far. Miami lost all three games he started, although only two of the defeats were charged to his personal record (0-2, 4.30). He has yet to pitch past the sixth inning and has a 9.00 ERA for his lone home start.

LF Christian Yelich went 3-for-5 Friday against the Mariners to raise his batting average to .338. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games and is hitting .392 during the streak. And, as a leadoff batter, his on-base percentage is excellent -- .403.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit a massive homer to the upper deck in right field Friday against Seattle, finishing his night 2-for-3. He is hitting .300 for the season with good numbers across the board -- .407 on-base and .500 slugging. It looks like the Marlins’ big offseason move is working out really well so far with “Salty” at catcher and at the plate.