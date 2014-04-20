Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Henderson Alvarez (1-2) pitched a two-hit shutout Saturday, beating Seattle 7-0. Alvarez, who had been ineffective in his first three starts this season, did not allow a Seattle base-runner until left fielder Dustin Ackley lined a clean single to center in the sixth inning. Alvarez, who struck out four and did not walk a batter, threw 90 pitches. The only other hit he allowed was a double in the ninth by catcher Mike Zunino. The takeaway for Alvarez, who threw a no-hitter last season, is that he has that type of stuff -- as long as he locates his pitches down in the zone.

CF Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer Saturday against the Mariners. Ozuna, who lined his shot to left, has three homers so far this season in 17 games. He hit just three homers all of last season in 70 games. He hit .265 last season and is at .343 this season. His progress this season is crucial as he is batting second in the lineup -- right in front of Marlins star RF Giancarlo Stanton.

RHP Kevin Slowey gets his first start of the season Sunday against Seattle. Slowey pitched in long relief so far this season, compiling a 4.38 ERA in four appearances over 12 1/3 innings. That is in line with his career numbers -- 42-35 with a 4.58 ERA and his stats vs. Seattle. He has made five appearances against the Mariners -- all starts -- and has put together a 2-2 record and a 4.18 ERA.

2B Derek Dietrich did not get the start Saturday because he is a lefty hitter and the Seattle Mariners were starting a lefty pitcher. But every opportunity is crucial for Dietrich because he is likely on borrowed time. With starting 2B Rafael Furcal (hamstring injury) due back around May 5, Dietrich has precious few opportunities to make his case to remain with the big-league club once Furcal returns. As a young player with a solid future, Dietrich -- who turns 25 on July 18 -- needs to play every day somewhere, at least in the view of the Marlins. That means Dietrich will likely get sent down to the minors once Furcal returns. But Dietrich, whose three homers tie him for third among all MLB second basemen so far this season -- can make the Marlins’ decision tough by continuing to hit. If he does enough of that, perhaps the Marlins will keep him around in some capacity.