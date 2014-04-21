Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler starts Monday against the Atlanta Braves, a team that has done fairly well against him. In five appearances, Koehler is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA vs. Atlanta. Koehler, though is coming off an encouraging start in which he ended Miami’s eight-game losing streak by beating Washington 11-2, allowing just one hit in seven scoreless innings. Koehler did match his career high with five walks in that game, and that is a concern for Miami.

LF Christian Yelich, who was 0-for-3 at the time with two strikeouts, led off Sunday’s eighth inning with a double off the wall in left. That extended the lefty-hitting Yelich’s hit streak to a career-best 14 games and was even more impressive because he did it against a lefty reliever, Charlie Furbush.

2B Donovan Solano had a run-scoring single in the fifth inning Sunday against Seattle. It was his first RBI of the season.

RHP Kevin Slowey pitched well Sunday in his first start of the season. He did not walk a batter in his five innings, holding Seattle to three hits and two runs. He left trailing 2-1, but he did his job by keeping Miami in the game and giving the team a chance.