April 23, 2014 / 7:37 PM / 3 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Steve Cishek earned his fourth save and has now converted 33 straight, a streak that began June 8, 2013. Cishek retired the Braves in order in the ninth inning. He has not allowed a run in 12 career appearances at Turner Field, a stretch of 10 1/3 innings.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 3.55), Wednesday’s starter, has been tough on the Atlanta Braves throughout his career. In six starts against Atlanta, Eovaldi is 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA in six starts. Eovaldi has struck out 33 batters in 37 innings against Atlanta. In his last start on April 18 against Seattle, Eovaldi allowed three runs (only one earned) in six innings but received no decision.

RHP Jose Fernandez equaled his career high with 14 strikeouts Tuesday. He struck out the side twice and allowed three hits, all singles, with no walks. He matched his career best by pitching eight innings for the fourth time in his career. He threw a season-high 109 pitches.

LF Christian Yelich extended his career-long hitting streak to 16 games with a first-inning bunt single. He is 25-for-67 (.373) during the streak after going 1-for-4 against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. Yelich extended his hitting streak in his first at-bat six times.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. He is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in five appearances with the Marlins this season.

3B Casey McGehee picked up his 16th RBI of the season with a single in the fourth inning. McGehee went 1-for-4 and raised his average to .291. He also made a fielding error when he failed to cleanly grab an easy grounder, but made a nice play on a Baltimore chop and nearly threw out speedy Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons at first.

