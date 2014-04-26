Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Steve Cishek’s team-record streak of 33 straight saves ended where it began Friday night, when he allowed two runs on four hits while recording just two outs in the ninth inning and taking the loss as the Marlins fell to the Mets, 4-3. Cishek was one strike away from closing out the win and stranding the tying run at second before the Mets strung together three straight hits to win the game. It was the first blown save for Cishek since last June 4. His streak started last June 8, when he closed out the Marlins’ 2-1, 20-inning win over the Mets at Citi Field. The streak was the longest in baseball since Craig Kimbrel’s 37-save streak last season.

INF Ed Lucas began his rehab assignment Friday night, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Class A Jupiter. Lucas has been out all season with a broken left hand. Manager Mike Redmond said Friday Lucas would play all over the infield during his rehab stint.

LF Christian Yelich’s 17-game hitting streak came to an end Friday night, when he went 0-for-4 with a walk in the Marlins’ 4-3 loss to the Mets. Yelich hit .366 (26-of-71) during the streak, which began on April 3. Yelich also factored into the Mets’ winning ninth-inning rally when he slipped while fielding Omar Quintanilla’s two-out single, which allowed Lucas Duda to score the tying run from second.

1B Garrett Jones was the only member of the Marlins with two hits on Friday, when he singled in the sixth and gave Miami a brief lead with a solo homer in the eighth inning of a 4-3 loss. Jones homered four pitches after Jarrod Saltalamacchia tied the game at 2-2 with a solo blast. Jones ranks second on the Marlins with four homers and is hitting .235 with 11 RBIs in 85 at-bats.

RHP Carlos Marmol (right hamstring strain) was available Friday but didn’t pitch in the Marlins’ 4-3 loss to the Mets. Marmol, who was hurt while pitching Wednesday against the Braves, is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in 10 games this season.

RHP Kevin Slowey will make his second start of the season Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Marlins in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. After making four relief appearances in the Marlins’ first 14 games, Slowey joined the rotation last Saturday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings in the Marlins’ 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Slowey is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the Mets. The lone relief appearance came in his most recent outing -- and surely his most memorable one, as well -- against the Mets last June 8, when Slowey threw a whopping seven shutout innings of relief and earned the win as the Marlins outlasted the Mets, 2-1, in 20 innings. It was the longest game of the 2013 season.