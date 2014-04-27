Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler will look to author a successful homecoming Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Miami Marlins in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Koehler grew up in New Rochelle, less than an hour north of Citi Field, and went to college at Stony Brook on Long Island, less than 90 minutes east of Citi Field. He didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Monday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out a season-high eight over 6 1/3 innings in the Marlins’ 4-2 loss to Atlanta. Koehler will be making his eighth career appearance (fifth start) against the Mets, including his fourth appearance (third start) at Citi Field. He is 0-0 with a 2.35 ERA and last faced the Mets last Sept. 15, when he allowed just three hits over eight innings of shutout ball in the Marlins’ 1-0, 12-inning loss at Citi Field.

INF Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) hit a snag in his recovery Friday night, when he suffered a right groin injury while playing a rehab game for Double-A Jacksonville. Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Saturday afternoon that Furcal would not play for Jacksonville on Saturday but that the team hoped he’d be back on the field Sunday. Furcal, whom the Marlins signed to a one-year deal in December, has yet to play in the majors this season and missed all of last year recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit the game-winning homer Saturday night, when he led off the top of the 10th inning with a blast to left-center field to give the Marlins a 7-6 victory over the Mets. Saltalamacchia has just two hits in eight at-bats in the series thus far, but both hits have been homers to left-center field. His solo blast in the eighth inning Friday tied the score in a game the Marlins would lose, 4-3. Saltalamacchia is hitting .250 with four homers and seven RBIs in 68 at-bats.

RHP Kevin Slowey was spared the loss Saturday night, when the Marlins came back for a 7-6, 10-inning win over the Mets. Slowey pitched just four innings and was trailing 5-1 after he allowed the five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four. His ERA rose from 4.15 to 5.48 in the no-decision.

RF Giancarlo Stanton extended his National League RBI lead Saturday night, when he hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to spark a four-run comeback by the Marlins in their 7-6, 10-inning win over the Mets. Stanton, who has 29 RBIs, entered the day with a seven-RBI lead over the Dodgers’ Adrian Gonzalez. He is also tied for second in the NL in homers with seven, one behind Gonzalez. Stanton is hitting .278 in 97 at-bats.