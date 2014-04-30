Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner (strained shoulder) will be activated off the disabled list in time to start Saturday. Turner, who had a 1.50 ERA in his only start this season, will replace Kevin Slowey (0-0, 5.91 ERA) in the rotation. This should make the Marlins’ rotation stronger, and Slowey, who moves to the bullpen, can return to his role as long reliever and spot starter.

INF Ed Lucas was activated from the disabled list and given a start at second base Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. Lucas, 31, was hit by a pitch four days before the start of the regular season, suffering a broken left hand. He can play all four infield positions and serves as an emergency catcher, giving the Marlins roster flexibility.

RHP Nate Eovaldi is off to a pretty good start at 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA. And he has good career numbers against the team he will face Wednesday night the Atlanta Braves. In seven appearances over 43 innings, Eovaldi has a 1.88 ERA, albeit just a 1-1 record. One possible strategy for the Braves: Load up on lefty hitters. Lefties are hitting .324 off Eovaldi this season. Righties are hitting just .149.

RHP Jose Fernandez (4-1) shut down the Atlanta Braves for the second time in eight days, leading Miami to a 9-0 win on Tuesday night. Fernandez allowed two hits, two walks and no runs in eight innings, striking out eight. He is now 16-7 career record in his second MLB season, including 12-0 at home. But he did more than just pitch, however. He had a run-scoring single, and he threw out a runner at the plate. And in two games over those eight days, Fernandez has held Atlanta scoreless for 16 innings, striking out 19.

INF Greg Dobbs was designated for assignment. Dobbs, 35, is a career .262 pinch hitter but was off to just a 1-for-13 start this season (.077). He had just one single and no walks. The Marlins now have 10 days to try to trade Dobbs, who has a one-year contract for $1.7 million. If no trade is made, Dobbs can accept assignment to the minors or opt for free agency.