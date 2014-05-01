Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nate Eovaldi (2-1) allowed three hits, one walk and one run in seven innings Wednesday, beating the first-place Atlanta Braves in a standout effort. Eovaldi, who lowered his ERA from 2.87 to 2.58, is in an excellent groove. He has produced three straight starts in which he has allowed one or less earned runs.

RHP Henderson Alvarez starts Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, a team that has rocked him in four previous starts -- 0-2 record, 6.86 ERA. An odd stat in Alvarez’s five starts this season is that right-handed hitters are enjoying huge success against the right-hander, accumulating a .390 batting average in 41 at-bats. Alvarez dominated right-handed hitters last season, limiting them to a .194 batting average with no homers. Since that was over an entire season, what’s happened so far this year may be an aberration, but it’s worth tracking to see if it becomes a real trend.

RHP Jose Fernandez (4-1) has not allowed an earned run in his past three starts, striking out 32 batters during that span. Since ERAs were compiled in 1913, Fernandez is just the sixth pitcher to reach those numbers in three consecutive starts. In 19 starts at home, Fernandez is 12-0 with a 1.00 ERA. He is just the fourth pitcher to win his first 12 decisions at home. His 19 straight starts allowing two or less earned runs is one off the major league record set by Orel Hershiser in 1985-86.

RF Giancarlo Stanton ended April with 31 RBIs, the most before May 1 of any player in Marlins history. The old record was 30, set by OF Moises Alou in 1997. Stanton also entered Wednesday ranking second in the majors in RBI, trailing Chicago White Sox 1B Jose Abreu by one. Stanton’s eight homers were also three off the club record for April set in 1996 by OF Gary Sheffield.