Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler starts Friday against the Dodgers. The 27-year-old continues to get better. He had a 5.40 ERA in a brief trial in 2012 -- just 13 1/3 innings. Last season, he made 23 starts and compiled a 4.41 ERA. So far this season, his ERA is a stellar 2.97, and he has held lefty hitters to a .175 batting average. That’s impressive for anyone but even more for a right-handed pitcher. He has made just one appearance against the Dodgers, going 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA.

RHP Henderson Alvarez allowed eight hits, two walks and four runs in six innings on Thursday vs. the Braves. The Marlins could not have expected much better considering his four previous starts against Atlanta: a 0-2 record and a 6.86 ERA.

LF Christian Yelich’s homer on Wednesday was hit No. 100 for his career. This is the first full season in the majors for Yelich, 22, who needed 87 games to reach the milestone. He hit .289 during that span. Yelich is the fifth player in Marlins history to slug a homer for career hit No. 100, joining Justin Ruggiano (2012), Cody Ross (2007), Brian Banks (2003) and Greg Colbrunn (1994).

2B Rafael Furcal has suffered an injury setback. Furcal, who was supposed to be the Marlins’ leadoff hitter, has not played this season due to a hamstring injury. On Thursday, manager Mike Redmond revealed that Furcal has recovered from the hamstring injury but is now dealing with a groin pull. Furcal plans to play a rehab game Friday with Double-A Jacksonville.