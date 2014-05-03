Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner comes off the disabled list on Saturday to face the Dodgers. Turner, who will make just his second start of the season, had a wasted April -- 0-0 with a 7.50 ERA. But he is not without talent, and the Marlins are counting on him to be a solid starter in their rotation.

RHP Tom Koehler was outstanding Friday against the Dodgers, tossing seven shutout innings and lowering his ERA to 2.41. He allowed just three hits and two walks and was helped by a double play and a caught stealing. He allowed just one extra-base hit -- a double -- and has been a huge surprise so far this season for the Marlins.

3B Casey McGehee’s 18 RBIs entering Friday were the most of any player in MLB who has yet to homer this season. On Friday, McGehee went 2-for-4 with two more singles, including another RBI. Hey, who needs homers when you are driving in runs like McGehee?

RF Giancarlo Stanton’s 31 RBIs before May 1 are the fifth most in National League history, trailing Mark McGwire (36 in 1998), Vinny Castilla (33 in 1998), Barry Bonds (32 in 1996) and Albert Pujols (32 in 2006). Stanton already has two RBI in two May games, including a run-scoring single on Friday.