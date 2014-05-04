Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner (0-1) took a no-decision on Saturday against the Dodgers in his return from a monthlong stint on the disabled list because of a shoulder injury. Turner (0-1) allowed nine hits and six runs in four innings. That is not good for a pitcher who may be in jeopardy of losing his spot in the rotation this summer when top prospect Andrew Heaney, a left-hander, is due to arrive.

LHP Dan Jennings was demoted to Triple-A New Orleans before Saturday’s game against the Dodgers. The roster move was made so that the Marlins could active RHP Jacob Turner off the disabled list. Jennings had a 1.74 ERA in relief, but it is a deceptive stat in this case. Jennings’ WHIP -- walks and hits per inning -- was a career-high 1.65. He had allowed 13 hits and eight walks in 10 innings. On April 13, he gave up a walk-off homer to Phillies switch-hitter Jimmy Rollins.

RHP Jose Fernandez starts Sunday against the Dodgers. Fernandez, who is just 21 and in his second year in the majors, is 12-0 in his career at home. He is also 2-0 in his career against the Dodgers. Overall, home and road, Fernandez has pitched three straight gems -- no earned runs allowed in 24 innings.

2B Jeff Baker homered to left Saturday and finished with two hits against the Dodgers. It was his first HR since August 28, 2013. It has been an up-and-down week for Baker, who snapped a career-worst 0-for-25 hitless streak on Tuesday but has spent the subsequent days battling the flu. The Marlins have used four different second basemen this season -- Baker, Ed Lucas, Derek Dietrich and Donovan Solano. And a fifth second baseman, Rafael Furcal, is looming while he overcomes hamstring and groin injuries during his minor-league rehab stint. So the pressure is on Baker and the others to try to keep their jobs by the time Furcal arrives.