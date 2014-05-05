Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nate Eovaldi starts Monday against the New York Mets, who are making a cross-country trip from Colorado. Eovaldi is 1-2 with a 3.58 ERA in five career starts against the Mets. That is in line with his 3.68 career ERA. But he has been better than that this season with a 2.58 ERA. He has allowed one earned run or fewer in three straight starts and has gone at least six innings in all six of his outings this season.

RHP Jose Fernandez improved his big-league home record to 13-0, beating the Dodgers on Sunday. He threw a career-high 114 pitches and struck out 10. In seven starts this season, he already has three double-figure strikeout games. To put that in perspective, he had “just” four of those types of games last season when he was an MLB All-Star and the NL Rookie of the Year. On Sunday, he allowed two earned runs after going three straight without allowing an earned run. At home, he has 20 straight games allowing two or less earned runs, which broke Josh Johnson’s team record set in 2010-2011.

RHP Carter Capps has made an impression on the Marlins on Saturday when he pitched two scoreless innings against the Dodgers, striking out three. The reliever, acquired in the offseason for 1B Logan Morrison, flashed a fastball that on Saturday against the Dodgers reached as high as 101 mph.

RF Giancarlo Stanton drilled two homers and drove in three runs on Sunday against the Dodgers. He started the day tied for the major league lead in RBI, and now has 36. He also has 10 homers, which leads the National League, pending another NL hitter going yard multiple times this afternoon. Stanton has not gone more than six games without a homer this season.