Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nate Eovaldi set a career high with 10 strikeouts in seven innings in Monday’s no-decision vs. the Mets. Eovaldi allowed five hits, one walk and three runs. The Mets, no doubt following a trend in which Eovaldi had allowed left-handed hitters to bat .325 against him this season, stacked their lineup that way, and it paid dividends with early home runs from second baseman Daniel Murphy and center fielder Curtis Granderson. Entering the game, right-handed hitters were batting just .127 against Eovaldi. That’s why just two right-handed hitters were in the Mets’ lineup -- third baseman David Wright and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud. And that’s why the Mets gave rare starts to lefty hitters such as right fielder Bobby Abreu and shortstop Omar Quintanilla.

RHP Henderson Alvarez starts Tuesday against the New York Mets, a team he has handled well in the past -- a 2-1 record with a 3.55 ERA in four starts. Overall this season, Alvarez is 1-2 with a 3.28 ERA. But he has pitched much better than that recently. In his past two starts, totaling 15 innings, he has allowed just eight hits and two runs combined.

RHP Jose Fernandez said Monday he is “fine” and will not miss a turn after being hit on the left thigh by a batted ball in Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Dodgers. Fernandez, who said he had a bruise on his left thigh, was also named the National League Pitcher of the Month on Monday. He went 4-1 with a 1.59 ERA in April, earning his first Pitcher of the Month award. He limited hitters to a .174 average and struck out 12.48 batters per nine innings.

RHP A.J. Ramos, who led all NL rookie relievers last season with 80 innings pitched, was given his first ninth-inning save chance on Sunday against the Dodgers. Usual closer Steve Cishek was given the night off, but Ramos could not hold on to the one-run lead. A misplay of a single-turned-double in right field by Giancarlo Stanton did not help Ramos. Still, let’s remember that Ramos has been pretty good since his first full season last year. He struck out 86 in those 80 innings and compiled a 3.15 ERA. This season, he is even better -- 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia has the highest differential between his batting average when he is ahead in the count (.615) and when he hits when he is behind (.190).