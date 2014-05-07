Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Henderson Alvarez tossed his third shutout in nine outings going back to his final start of 2013 -- a no-hitter against the Tigers -- in a 3-0 win against the Mets. Alvarez said his sinker and changeup were working best for him as he struck out seven and gave up six hits in the nine scoreless innings. He’s beginning to show a knack for these kinds of performances. Alvarez has a tremendous ceiling, and when he’s feeling it, he can be one of the toughest pitchers to hit.

INF Greg Dobbs was released by the Marlins on Tuesday. The 35-year old left-handed-hitting veteran was designated for assignment April 29 after he went 1-for-13, all as a pinch hitter, this season.

3B Casey McGehee drove in a pair of runs, going 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s 3-0 win against the Mets. McGehee has two or more hits in six of his last seven games and has been stellar with runners in scoring position, and he and RF Giancarlo Stanton lead Major League Baseball for most total RBIs among teammates -- 61, of which McGehee has contributed 23.

2B Derek Dietrich got a start Tuesday and hit second, going 1-for-3 while scoring two runs in a 3-0 win against the Mets. He was able to get on base and let RF Giancarlo Stanton and 3B Casey McGehee -- MLB’s top RBI tandem -- drive him in.

RF Giancarlo Stanton didn’t waste time adding to his league lead in RBI on Tuesday, doubling off the center-field wall in the first inning to drive in a run. He then came around to score later. Manager Mike Redmond thought the rocket to center was gone, but the open roof kept it in the park. Stanton remains red hot. He was not retired once on Tuesday in a 2-for-2 game with two walks.