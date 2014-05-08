Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner starts Thursday at San Diego. The Marlins are playing great baseball -- but all of that is at home. They are just 2-10 on the road, and now they start the guy who has been -- by far -- their most ineffective pitcher this season. Turner has a 9.90 ERA in two starts of a season interrupted for a month by a shoulder injury. The pressure is on Turner, who has to be aware that LHP Andrew Heaney, a star prospect, appears to be about a month away from getting a big-league promotion. Turner must improve quickly if he wants to keep his job.

RHP Tom Koehler pitched eight scoreless innings against the New York Mets on Wednesday, lowering his ERA to 1.99. Koehler allowed just two hits -- a single and a double -- and one walk, striking out five. Koehler, 27, has been a revelation this year despite coming in with little in the way of credentials -- an 18th-round pick and 5.40 and 4.41 ERAs in his two previous big-league seasons.

RHP Henderson Alvarez has three shutouts in his past eight starts. At age 24, he is the youngest MLB pitcher to accomplish that feat since Mark Mulder in 2001.

LF Christian Yelich already has four bunt singles this season. Last year, as a team, the Marlins had seven.